Bama Central
Top Stories
BamaCentral
Talk of the Tide
Recruiting

Crimson Tide Roll Call: June 28, 2020

Joey Blackwell

Today is … National Logistics Day

BamaCentral Daily Video

Did you notice?

  • Crimson Tide kicker Will Reichard is putting in reps and nailing 60-yarders on the practice field:
  • Broncos Insider Troy Renck is nothing but impressed with Jerry Jeudy so far in Denver:
  • Alabama baseball 2022 commit Skylar Hutto is looking good on the mound at his summer league:
  • Crimson Tide track and field picked up two transfers on Saturday:
  • Alabama baseball's Brad Bohannon was the latest coach featured on Hey Bama:

Countdown to the Crimson Tide’s 2020 opener

69 days

On this date in Crimson Tide history:

June 28, 1968: Paul W. “Bear” Bryant recommended artificial turf be installed at Legion Field in Birmingham and Denny Stadium in Tuscaloosa and noted that the university would immediately begin installing the synthetic grass on the practice fields. The approximate cost of putting in a 100-yard field was $200,000. City officials in Birmingham seemed to concur with Bryant's wishes, noting the poor playing conditions that existed with the seemingly ever worn-out grass at Legion Field. — Bryant Museum

June 28, 1988: Terrence Cody was born in Fort Myers, Fla. 

Crimson Tide quote of the day:

"Well Eli, Smokey just came out of the tunnel, and he's about 100 yards away from me now, and if I had my deer rifle I believe I could drop him, back to you Eli" — Jerry Duncan's comments to Eli Gold just prior to kickoff against Tennessee.

We’ll leave you with this …

Comments

BamaCentral

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Nick Saban Speaks on Racial Injustice, Issues Surrounding Pandemic

Saban spoke with Eli Gold on The University of Alabama Summer Update Show Saturday morning

Joey Blackwell

by

jblackwell

Daily Dose of Crimson Tide: Joe Paterno's Final Loss

Need your fix of Alabama sports? BamaCentral has you covered with the end of the Alabama-Penn State rivalry

Christopher Walsh

What Happens to a Team or Sport if a Midseason Coronavirus Outbreak Occurs?

The Best of Sports Illustrated poses a couple of the biggest questions remaining as team sports attempt to restart, including what happens if things get worse?

Christopher Walsh

Crimson Tide Roll Call: June 27, 2020

Your daily briefing on whats going on with Alabama athletics

Tyler Martin

Bill Searcey Reflects on Battle with Cancer, Touching Moment with Alabama AD Greg Byrne

During his time on the All Things Bama Podcast, the former Alabama offensive lineman reminisced on his fight with pancreatic cancer and the uplifting words of the Crimson Tide's athletic director

Tyler Martin

by

TylerMartin

Alabama SI Cover Tournament: 2009 SEC Preview (Nick Saban) vs. Dynasty

Help BamaCentral determine which Alabama Sports Illustrated cover is the best, and a Top 25 list

Christopher Walsh

by

TylerMartin

What's Changing in Recruiting? Just About Everything

The Best of Sports Illustrated takes a long look at the challenges of recruiting during the coronavirus, and will sports wave goodbye to the handshake?

Christopher Walsh

by

TylerMartin

Recruiting Corner: Extended Dead Period Will Not Affect Alabama's Efforts

News and updates you might have missed around the recruiting trail this week

Tyler Martin

Daily Dose of Crimson Tide: The 1979 National Champions

Need your fix of Alabama sports? BamaCentral has you covered with the 1979 Crimson Tide, and Bear Bryant's final championship

Christopher Walsh

Former Mississippi State, TCU Quarterback Logan Burnett Joining Crimson Tide

Yellow Hammer State native is returning home to play for Alabama

Tyler Martin