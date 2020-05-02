Bama Central
Crimson Tide Roll Call: May 2, 2020

Joey Blackwell

  • 2023 Alabama baseball commit Bryce Eldridge isn't letting quarantine slow him down:
  • Cleveland Browns staff writer Andrew Gribble had nothing but good things to say about new tackle Jedrick Wills: "The Browns viewed Wills as their top tackle on the board for a variety of reasons that came together during the pre-draft process. It was simply good fortune that the Browns didn't have to move an inch to land the player they believe is best suited to fill the void at left tackle."
  • Gary Klein of the L.A. Times on A'Shawn Robinson signing with the L.A. Rams: "The Rams signed defensive tackle A'Shawn Robinson to help fill a void. Instead, they wound up with a surplus."
  • Alabama women's basketball coach Kristi Curry spoke on what she's been up to during quarantine:

Countdown to the Crimson Tide’s 2020 opener

126 days

On this date in Crimson Tide history:

May 2, 1985: ABC officials announced that their plans to move the Alabama-Penn State game to Monday night, Sept. 2 had been nixed because Maryland refused to move its game with the Nittany Lions on Sept. 7 to a later date. Alabama coach Ray Perkins and Penn State coach Joe Paterno had both agreed to move the game from late October to Labor Day night to accommodate the national network. — Bryant Museum

May 2, 1991: Don Whitmire, an All-American tackle at both Alabama and Navy, died at the age of 68. The College Football Hall of Fame inductee is one of just four players to be named an All-American at two different schools. He went on to reach the rank of rear admiral and while serving with the Seventh Fleet commanded Task Force 76, which supported the evacuation of Saigon in April 1975.

Crimson Tide quote of the day:

“We never thought about losing” – Pooley Hubert after Alabama’s first Rose Bowl victory 

We’ll leave you with this … 

Kira Lewis Jr. Writes Thank You Letter to Alabama Fans

Former Alabama guard Kira Lewis Jr. grateful to fans for helping him grow up with the Crimson Tide

Top 10 Prospect, 2022 Four-Star DE Enai White Eyeing Alabama Visit

Bama Central spoke with the nation's No. 1 defensive end in the recruiting class of 2022 following an offer to play for the Crimson Tide from assistant Sal Sunseri

The Next 60 Days Will Determine Fate of the 2020 College Football Season

Coronavirus Crisis and Sports: As the death toll continues to rise on May 1, look for college football officials to have a better feel about the 2020 season by July 1

Recruiting Corner: Tim Keenan Lists Top Schools, 2022 Offers Handed Out

News and information you might have missed around the recruiting trail

Daily Dose of Crimson Tide: The 1926 National Champions

Need your fix of Alabama sports with the spring seasons cancelled? BamaCentral has you covered

Postcard From Tuscaloosa: Overpass Project Underway Between Law School and Coleman Coliseum

Alabama fans will soon be able to make a quicker run for the border from Coleman Coliseum

Crimson Tikes, May 1, 2020: Bowie

A different way at looking at all things Alabama athletics through the eyes of Anthony Sisco

All Things Bama Podcast: How Will New NIL Rules Affect College Athletics?

The show is available on Apple Podcasts, Google, Spotify, and Anchor

Live With The Tide: Day 2 of the 2020 NFL Draft

Alabama expected to have numerous more players selected in the second and third rounds of the 2020 NFL Draft

2022 Four-Star OT Gunner Givens Raves About Alabama After Receiving Offer

The towering 6-foot-6, 275 pound prospect spoke with Bama Central following a scholarship offer from the Crimson Tide

Tyler Martin

