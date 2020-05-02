Crimson Tide Roll Call: May 2, 2020

Today is … National Scrapbook Day

2023 Alabama baseball commit Bryce Eldridge isn't letting quarantine slow him down:

Cleveland Browns staff writer Andrew Gribble had nothing but good things to say about new tackle Jedrick Wills: "The Browns viewed Wills as their top tackle on the board for a variety of reasons that came together during the pre-draft process. It was simply good fortune that the Browns didn't have to move an inch to land the player they believe is best suited to fill the void at left tackle."

Gary Klein of the L.A. Times on A'Shawn Robinson signing with the L.A. Rams: "The Rams signed defensive tackle A'Shawn Robinson to help fill a void. Instead, they wound up with a surplus."

Alabama women's basketball coach Kristi Curry spoke on what she's been up to during quarantine:

May 2, 1985: ABC officials announced that their plans to move the Alabama-Penn State game to Monday night, Sept. 2 had been nixed because Maryland refused to move its game with the Nittany Lions on Sept. 7 to a later date. Alabama coach Ray Perkins and Penn State coach Joe Paterno had both agreed to move the game from late October to Labor Day night to accommodate the national network. — Bryant Museum

May 2, 1991: Don Whitmire, an All-American tackle at both Alabama and Navy, died at the age of 68. The College Football Hall of Fame inductee is one of just four players to be named an All-American at two different schools. He went on to reach the rank of rear admiral and while serving with the Seventh Fleet commanded Task Force 76, which supported the evacuation of Saigon in April 1975.

“We never thought about losing” – Pooley Hubert after Alabama’s first Rose Bowl victory

