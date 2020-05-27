Bama Central
Crimson Tide Roll Call: May 27, 2020

Joey Blackwell

Today is … National Grape Popsicle Day

BamaCentral Daily Video

Did you notice?

  • Jedrick Wills Jr. purchased some new bling with his signing bonus from the Cleveland Browns:
  • Former Alabama safety Minkah Fitzpatrick spoke to the local Pittsburgh media about the state of the Steelers' defense heading into the upcoming season:
  • Former Alabama golfer Justin Thomas will be competing against the likes of Rory McIlroy and Bubba Watson, but this time on a Peloton instead of on the green:
  • The L.A. Lakers felt a little nostalgic about former Alabama forward Robert Horry:

Countdown to the Crimson Tide’s 2020 opener

101 days

On this date in Crimson Tide history:

May 27, 1964: Each member of the Southeastern Conference was notified that it would receive at least $60,000 from the league’s television contracts. The Alabama-Auburn game and the Miss. State-Ole Miss game were slated for national television, assuring those four schools of a conference-high $81,000. The Alabama-Auburn game would be played on Thanksgiving Day. One conference official was overheard saying, "There are times when it pays to be in a conference. Maybe those folks at Georgia Tech aren't riding so high right now." Georgia Tech had recently decided to pull out of the league to be independent. — Bryant Museum

May 27, 1997: Alabama nose tackle Da’Ron Payne was born in Birmingham, Ala. 

Crimson Tide quote of the day:

"There's nothing like him out there. He's the 100th percentile. You don't see it. If you wanted to play him at tight end, you could flip him over and play tight end. If you had him drop 40 pounds, he could probably step in there at middle linebacker. This guy, there's nothing he can't do." – Former Alabama assistant coach Mario Cristobal to ESPN.com in 2018 about nose tackle Da’Ron Payne.

We’ll leave you with this … 

