Skip to main content

Crimson Tide Roll Call: May 30, 2022

Your daily briefing on what's going on with Alabama athletics, and how to watch the Crimson Tide.

Today is... Memorial Day

Check out and subscribe for free to our:

Newsletter on Twitter

YouTube channel

There's also the BamaCentral Forums.

Facebook: @AlabamaonSI

BamaCentral Headlines

Scroll to Continue

Read More

Today's Crimson Tide Schedule

No events scheduled

Crimson Tide Results

No events 

Countdown to the Crimson Tide’s 2022 opener

96 days

On This Date in Crimson Tide History:

May 30, 1955: Bart Starr was named winner of the "Jimmie Moore Memorial Trophy," given annually to an A-Club senior with the highest grade point average. In addition to playing quarterback, Starr was voted the second best punter in the nation the previous year.

May 30, 1993: Ryan Kelly was born in West Chester Township, Ohio.

Ryan Kelly
Alabama center Ryan Kelly

Crimson Tide Quote of the Day

 “If you work harder than somebody else, chances are you'll beat him though he has more talent than you.” — Bart Starr

We'll leave you with this...

Alabama welcomed a new crop of freshmen

Eli Holstein
Recruiting

What Eli Holstein is Bringing to Alabama: 'They’re Getting a Kid Who is Addicted to Work'

By Tony Tsoukalas16 hours ago
Crimson Tikes: Wild, Wild Westeros
All Things Bama

Crimson Tikes: Wild, Wild Westeros

By Christopher Walsh17 hours ago
Tim Castille
All Things Bama

Crimson Tide Roll Call: May 29, 2022

By Katie WindhamMay 29, 2022
Brad Bohannon, 2022 SEC Tournament
All Things Bama

Alabama Baseball Faces Tough Wait to Learn NCAA Tournament Fate

By Tony TsoukalasMay 28, 2022
Alabama pitcher Jake Leger (30) pitches as Alabama Crimson Tide take on Florida Gators during the SEC baseball tournament at the Hoover Metropolitan Stadium in Hoover, Ala., on Saturday, May 28, 2022.
All Things Bama

Alabama Baseball Eliminated from SEC Tournament with 11-6 Loss to Florida

By Joey BlackwellMay 28, 2022
Alabama dugout reacts to a run scored as Alabama Crimson Tide takes on Texas A&M Aggies during the SEC baseball tournament at the Hoover Metropolitan Stadium in Hoover, Ala., on Friday, May 27, 2022.
All Things Bama

Live Updates: Alabama Baseball vs Florida at the SEC Tournament (Elimination Game)

By Tony TsoukalasMay 28, 2022
Ashley Johnston
All Things Bama

Crimson Tide Roll Call: May 28, 2022

By Katie WindhamMay 28, 2022
A photo of Texas A&M football coach Jimbo Fisher hangs in the Aggies dugout as they take on Alabama Crimson Tide during the SEC baseball tournament at the Hoover Metropolitan Stadium in Hoover, Ala., on Friday, May 27, 2022.
All Things Bama

Texas A&M Baseball's Jim Schlossnagle Comments on Jimbo Fisher Photo in Aggies Dugout

By Tony TsoukalasMay 27, 2022