Crimson Tide Roll Call: May 30, 2022
Your daily briefing on what's going on with Alabama athletics, and how to watch the Crimson Tide.
Today is... Memorial Day
Check out and subscribe for free to our:
There's also the BamaCentral Forums.
Facebook: @AlabamaonSI
BamaCentral Headlines
Scroll to Continue
Read More
Today's Crimson Tide Schedule
No events scheduled
Crimson Tide Results
No events
Countdown to the Crimson Tide’s 2022 opener
96 days
On This Date in Crimson Tide History:
May 30, 1955: Bart Starr was named winner of the "Jimmie Moore Memorial Trophy," given annually to an A-Club senior with the highest grade point average. In addition to playing quarterback, Starr was voted the second best punter in the nation the previous year.
May 30, 1993: Ryan Kelly was born in West Chester Township, Ohio.
Crimson Tide Quote of the Day
“If you work harder than somebody else, chances are you'll beat him though he has more talent than you.” — Bart Starr
We'll leave you with this...
Alabama welcomed a new crop of freshmen