Crimson Tide Roll Call: May 31, 2020

Joey Blackwell

Today is … National Smile Day

  • The Los Angeles Rams caught up with their new linebacker Terrell Lewis:
  • Alyssa Barbieri of BearsWire reminded everyone why former Alabama safety Eddie Jackson is the highest-paid safety in the NFL:
  • On his birthday, Indianapolis Colts and former Alabama center Ryan Kelly is due for a big contract:
  • Check out this footage of Jerry Jeudy from high school:

97 days

On this date in Crimson Tide history:

May 31, 1943: Joe Namath was born in Beaver Falls, Penn.

 May 31, 1969: John David Crow, who won the Heisman Trophy while playing for Paul “Bear” Bryant at Texas A&M in 1957, joined the Crimson Tide coaching staff as a backfield coach. Crow had recently retired after an illustrious NFL career with the Cardinals and 49ers (1958-68) that saw him twice named All-Pro and to the Pro Bowl four times.

“Football Is an honest game. It's true to life. It's a game about sharing. Football is a team game. So is life.” — Joe Namath

