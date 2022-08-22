Crimson Tide Roll Call: Monday, August 22, 2022
Your daily briefing on what's going on with Alabama athletics, and how to watch the Crimson Tide.
Crimson Tide Results
Countdown to the Crimson Tide’s 2022 opener
12 days
Did You Notice?
- Former Alabama golfer Justin Thomas was selected to be a member of the U.S. team for the President's Cup for the third time.
- Haylie McCleney will remain a captain for the final week of the Athletes Unlimited pro softball league. She is fourth in the individual standings.
- Alabama baseball picked up a 2026 commit from Hoover High School.
On This Date in Crimson Tide History:
August 22, 1985: Alabama revealed that freshman offensive tackle Larry Rose would start at Georgia on September 2, making the first-year player from Gadsden the first true freshman to start his first varsity game for Alabama since freshmen became eligible to compete with the varsity in 1972. – Bryant Museum
August 22, 2011: Trent Richardson was featured on the cover of the Sports Illustrated college football preview.
Crimson Tide Quote of the Day:
“Desire and dedication are everything!” – Bart Starr