Crimson Tide Roll Call: Monday, August 22, 2022

Today is... National Tooth Fairy Day

Check out and subscribe for free to our new:

• Newsletter on Twitter

• YouTube channel

There's also the BamaCentral Forums.

Facebook: @AlabamaonSI or BamaCentral: For All Things Crimson Tide

Today's Crimson Tide Schedule

No events scheduled

Crimson Tide Results

Soccer: Miami 1, Alabama 0

Countdown to the Crimson Tide’s 2022 opener

12 days

Did You Notice?

Former Alabama golfer Justin Thomas was selected to be a member of the U.S. team for the President's Cup for the third time.

Haylie McCleney will remain a captain for the final week of the Athletes Unlimited pro softball league. She is fourth in the individual standings.

Alabama baseball picked up a 2026 commit from Hoover High School.

August 22, 1985: Alabama revealed that freshman offensive tackle Larry Rose would start at Georgia on September 2, making the first-year player from Gadsden the first true freshman to start his first varsity game for Alabama since freshmen became eligible to compete with the varsity in 1972. – Bryant Museum

August 22, 2011: Trent Richardson was featured on the cover of the Sports Illustrated college football preview.

Crimson Tide Quote of the Day:

“Desire and dedication are everything!” – Bart Starr

We'll leave you with this...