Crimson Tide Roll Call: Monday, August 22, 2022

Your daily briefing on what's going on with Alabama athletics, and how to watch the Crimson Tide.

Today is... National Tooth Fairy Day

Today's Crimson Tide Schedule

No events scheduled

Crimson Tide Results

Soccer: Miami 1, Alabama 0

Countdown to the Crimson Tide’s 2022 opener

12 days

Did You Notice?

  • Former Alabama golfer Justin Thomas was selected to be a member of the U.S. team for the President's Cup for the third time.
  • Haylie McCleney will remain a captain for the final week of the Athletes Unlimited pro softball league. She is fourth in the individual standings. 
  • Alabama baseball picked up a 2026 commit from Hoover High School. 

On This Date in Crimson Tide History:

August 22, 1985: Alabama revealed that freshman offensive tackle Larry Rose would start at Georgia on September 2, making the first-year player from Gadsden the first true freshman to start his first varsity game for Alabama since freshmen became eligible to compete with the varsity in 1972. – Bryant Museum

August 22, 2011: Trent Richardson was featured on the cover of the Sports Illustrated college football preview.

Trent Richardson's Sports Illustrated cover, August 22, 2011

Crimson Tide Quote of the Day:

“Desire and dedication are everything!” – Bart Starr

We'll leave you with this...

Alabama head coach Nick Saban and then-offensive coordinator Steve Sarkisian confer on the sideline during a 2019 game against Arkansas. There are 65 coaches who vote in the USA Today poll. One of them voted Texas as the No. 1 team in the country in his preseason ballot.
All Things CW: 5 Things About the 2022 Crimson Tide No One's Talking About

By Christopher Walsh
Crimson Tikes: The Key to Success
Crimson Tikes: The Key to Success

By Christopher Walsh
Bryce Young, Alabama 2022 scrimmage
Crimson Tide Roll Call: Sunday, August 21, 2022

By Katie Windham
Khyree Jackson
Assessing Alabama Football's Injuries Following Second Scrimmage

By Mason Smith
Nick Saban's gotta wear shades
Nick Saban Demands More from Second String Following Scrimmage

By Joey Blackwell
Nick Saban
Everything Nick Saban Said After Alabama's Second Fall Scrimmage

By Katie Windham
Jalen Hurts
Bama in the NFL: Can the Eagles Win More Than Just the NFC East?

By Hunter De Siver
Carver's James Smith (57) reacts to a defensive stop at Cramton Bowl in Montgomery, Ala., on Thursday, Aug. 28, 2019. Carver defeated Greenville 19-13.
Recruiting Rundown: Sweet Home Alabama

By Mason Smith