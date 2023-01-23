Skip to main content

Crimson Tide Roll Call: Monday, January 23, 2023

Your daily briefing on what's going on with Alabama Athletics, and how to watch the Crimson Tide.

Today is … National Pie Day

Today's Crimson Tide Schedule:

Crimson Tide Results:

  • Men's Tennis: Alabama 5 | UAB 2
  • Men's Tennis: Alabama 7 | Chattanooga 0
Countdown to Crimson Tide's 2023 Season Opener:

222 days.

Did you Notice?

  • Former Alabama wide receiver Julio Jones played one season with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. It doesn't appear he will be coming back to the team in 2023-24.
  • Former Alabama guard JD Davison continues to tear up the NBA G-League. He finished with 16 points, 14 assists and seven rebounds on Sunday.
  • How about this moment? Former Alabama guard Keon Ellis is blocked on the fast break by former Crimson Tide guard John Petty Jr.

On This Day in Crimson Tide History:

January 23, 1970: Moments before he was to be inducted in the Alabama Hall of Fame, long-time Crimson Tide coach and administrator Hank Crisp collapsed and died at a reception at the Birmingham Museum of Art.

January 23, 2016: The Crimson Tide celebrated its fourth national title in seven years with another parade. Fans turned out by the thousands even though temperatures were in the low 30s, and brisk winds made it feel even colder.

Crimson Tide Quote of the Day:

“I’ve never had so much fun playing football in my life. Y’all have been the biggest part of that. I can’t tell you how much I appreciate y’all for coming out. Thank y’all for everything.” – Jake Coker at Alabama national title celebration on this date in 2016

We'll Leave You With This:

Former Alabama and current pro golfer Justin Thomas got married on Sunday.

Alabama Crimson Tide forward Brandon Miller (24) and forward Noah Clowney (15) celebrate after a win against the Vanderbilt Commodores at Memorial Gymnasium.
