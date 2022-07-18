Skip to main content

Crimson Tide Roll Call: Monday, July 18, 2022

Your daily briefing on what's going on with Alabama athletics, and how to watch the Crimson Tide.

Today is… National Sour Candy Day

Did You Notice?

  • Alabama landed a commitment from four-star running back Justice Haynes.
  • Former Alabama track stars Kirani James & Champion Allison advanced to the World Championships' 400-meter semifinals.
  • Alabama pitchers Connor Prielipp and Walter Ford were selected in the MLB draft.
  • Alabama baseball players Tommy Seidl and Andrew Pinckney were named to the Cape Cod Baseball League All-Star Game.

On This Date in Crimson Tide History:

  • July 18, 1928: Head coach Wallace Wade, along with assistants Jess Neely, J.R. Haygood and Hank Crisp, began their 10-day coaching clinic. Sessions lasted from 9-12 in the morning, 2-5 in the afternoon and 7-9 in the evening. Neely, who has been at Princeton coaching the baseball team, had returned to Tuscaloosa to coach the Crimson Tide in the fall.
  • July 18, 2014: Having won four national titles, Nick Saban was asked how his legacy compared to Paul “Bear” Bryant’s at SEC media days. “I think Bear Bryant is probably the greatest coach in college football in terms of what he accomplished, what his legacy is. I think the biggest thing that impacts me is how many peoples' lives he affected in a positive way, players that played for him, because they all come back and say how he affected their life. They don't come back and say, We won a championship in '78, '79, '61, whenever it was. They come back and say how he affected their lives There's a lot of Bear Bryant stories that I've learned a lot from, that have made me a better person. I certainly appreciate that, have a tremendous amount of respect for what he accomplished. There's no way that we have done anything close to what he's done in terms of his consistency over time, how he changed what he did to impact the times. They threw the ball and won. They ran the wishbone and won. I mean, he changed tremendously to do what he needed to do to be successful. I don't think that it would be fair that anyone really be compared to what he was able to accomplish, the way he did it, and how he impacted other people.”

Crimson Tide Quote of the Day:

“He's down to earth, fun. He feels more like a teammate than a coach, especially when we're out on the field. He does his job extremely well as you can obviously see. But as a player, you feel like he's one of us, which makes our job a lot easier.” – Former Alabama cornerback Javier Arenas (2006-09) about Nick Saban.

We’ll leave you with this …

