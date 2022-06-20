Crimson Tide Roll Call: Monday, June 20, 2022
Today is …
National Hike with a Geek Day.
Countdown to the Crimson Tide’s 2022 opener
75 days
Read More
Did You Notice?
Justin Thomas finished tied for 37th at the US Open, completing Sunday's final round with a four-round total of 287. His 7-over par finish was 13 strokes back of tournament winner Matt Fitzpatrick.
On This Date in Crimson Tide History:
June 20, 1966: College football fans in general and Alabama fans in particular were stunned by the news from Los Angeles that Crimson Tide head coach Paul “Bear” Bryant had an apparent heart attack while making a speech at Pepperdine College. Before collapsing at the speaker's podium, Bryant clutched his chest and said, "Something is wrong with me. Is there a doctor in the house?"
Crimson Tide Quote of the Day:
“I thought I was dying. When I woke up on the floor, I was glad … because I remember having thought I was dying.” — Bear Bryant the next day to the Tuscaloosa News after sports editor Charles Land flew out to Los Angeles.