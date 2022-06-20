Skip to main content
Crimson Tide Roll Call: Monday, June 20, 2022

Your daily briefing on what's going on with Alabama athletics, and how to watch the Crimson Tide.

© Aaron Doster-USA TODAY Sports

Today is …

National Hike with a Geek Day.

Countdown to the Crimson Tide’s 2022 opener

75 days

Did You Notice?

Justin Thomas finished tied for 37th at the US Open, completing Sunday's final round with a four-round total of 287. His 7-over par finish was 13 strokes back of tournament winner Matt Fitzpatrick.

Jun 18, 2022; Brookline, Massachusetts, USA; Justin Thomas plays his shot from the eighth tee during the third round of the U.S. Open golf tournament. Mandatory Credit: Peter Casey-USA TODAY Sports
Jun 17, 2022; Brookline, Massachusetts, USA; Justin Thomas plays his shot from the 17th hole during the second round of the U.S. Open golf tournament at The Country Club. Mandatory Credit: Aaron Doster-USA TODAY Sports
Jun 19, 2022; Brookline, Massachusetts, USA; Justin Thomas plays his shot from the first tee during the final round of the U.S. Open golf tournament. Mandatory Credit: Bob DeChiara-USA TODAY Sports

On This Date in Crimson Tide History:

June 20, 1966: College football fans in general and Alabama fans in particular were stunned by the news from Los Angeles that Crimson Tide head coach Paul “Bear” Bryant had an apparent heart attack while making a speech at Pepperdine College. Before collapsing at the speaker's podium, Bryant clutched his chest and said, "Something is wrong with me. Is there a doctor in the house?"

Crimson Tide Quote of the Day:

“I thought I was dying. When I woke up on the floor, I was glad … because I remember having thought I was dying.” — Bear Bryant the next day to the Tuscaloosa News after sports editor Charles Land flew out to Los Angeles.

We’ll leave you with this …

