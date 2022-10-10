Crimson Tide Roll Call: Monday, October 10, 2022

Today is... Columbus Day

Today's Crimson Tide Schedule

Women's Golf vs Illini Women's Invitational at Medinah, Medinah, Ill.

Crimson Tide Results

Soccer: No. 4 Alabama 5, LSU 0

Jalen Hurts leads the lone remaining undefeated team in the NFL as the quarterback of the 5-0 Philadelphia Eagles.

Alabama baseball picked up a commitment from community college transfer Gage Miller.

Two legendary Alabama running backs, Derrick Henry and Brian Robinson Jr., exchanged jerseys after the Titans/Commanders game.

Oct. 10, 1936: Halfback Joe Kilgrow faked a punt and ran it 83 yards for the lone touchdown in Alabama's 7-0 win over Mississippi State before 17,000 screaming fans at Denny Stadium. Kilgrow also kicked the extra point after his second-quarter run as Alabama avenged a 20-7 loss the year before.

October 10, 2005: Alabama quarterback Brodie Croyle appeared on the cover of Sports Illustrated with the headline "'Bama is Back" after the Crimson Tide got out to a 5-0 start with an upset win over No. 5 Florida.

October 10, 2009: Alabama picked off four Jevan Snead passes, running back Mark Ingram Jr. rushed for 172 yards and the game's only touchdown and Leigh Tiffin hit five short field goals, one shy of the school's single-game record during a 22-3 victory at Ole Miss. The Crimson Tide's Cory Reamer also blocked a punt and recovered a fumble on a punt return.

Crimson Tide Quote of the Day:

"That was as fine a defensive performance in the first half as I've been around." – Nick Saban said after the 2009 Ole Miss win, when the Rebels completed just two passes and had 5 rushing yards during the first two quarters.

