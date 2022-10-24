Skip to main content

Crimson Tide Roll Call: Monday, October 24, 2022

Your daily briefing on what's going on with Alabama athletics, and how to watch the Crimson Tide.

Today is... National Food Day

Check out and subscribe for free to our new:

There's also the Bama Central Forums.

Facebook: @AlabamaonSI or BamaCentral: For All Things Crimson Tide

Today's Crimson Tide Schedule

No events scheduled

Crimson Tide Results

  • Men's golf finished ninth overall at the Golf Club of Georgia Collegiate
  • Volleyball: Georgia 3, Alabama 0
Scroll to Continue

Read More

  • Softball scrimmage DH vs. Copiah-Lincoln
    • Game One: Alabama 2, Copiah-Lincoln 0
    • Game Two: Alabama 17, Copiah-Lincoln 0
  • Soccer: No. 3 Alabama 2, Florida 0

Did you notice?

  • Tua Tagovailoa got the win for the Miami Dolphins in his first game back since his scary head injury in Week 4. 
  • Alabama gymnastics picked up a commit in the class of 2024.
  • Najee Harris and Jaylen Waddle shared a moment after Sunday night's Dolphins/Steelers game. 

On This Date In Crimson Tide History

October 24, 1925: In a battle of unbeatens, Alabama and Georgia Tech met for Southern Conference supremacy in Atlanta. A torrential rain cast gloom around Wallace Wade's team, noted for its quickness and passing abilities; however, the mud-drenched Crimson Tide won 7-0, thanks to a scintillating third-quarter touchdown punt return of 55 yards by Johnny Mack Brown.

October 24, 2009: This happened …

https://twitter.com/alabamavault/status/1034598612527996928

Crimson Tide Quote of the Day:

 "I didn't really get off the ground. I just reached my arm up. That's how I got it. I knocked [the blocker] back. He was on his back." – Terrence Cody after blocking his second field goal against Tennessee in 2009, forever known as “Rocky Block.” Alabama won 12-10.

We'll leave you with this...

Alabama soccer wins the SEC
All Things Bama

From 14 to No. 1: Alabama Soccer's Journey to the SEC Mountaintop

By Mason Smith
Oct 23, 2022; Paradise, Nevada, USA; Las Vegas Raiders running back Josh Jacobs (28) scores on a 7-yard touchdown run in the third quarter against the Houston Texans at Allegiant Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports
Bama/NFL

Bama in the NFL Week 7: Josh Jacobs Scores Three Touchdowns

By Hunter De Siver
102322_WSO_Team_Florida_TN4165
All Things Bama

Alabama Soccer Defeats Florida, Clinches SEC Regular Season Title

By Mason Smith
Jahmyr Gibbs vs Mississippi State
All Things Bama

Where Alabama Football is Ranked after Beating Mississippi State

By Katie Windham
Alabama Crimson Tide linebacker Henry To'o To'o (10) makes a tackle against Mississippi State Bulldogs running back Jo'quavious Marks (7) during the first half at Bryant-Denny Stadium.
All Things Bama

The Good, The Bad, and The Ugly: Alabama 30, Mississippi State 6

By Christopher Walsh
sec-logo-football-field
All Things Bama

2022 SEC Football Power Rankings: Week 8

By Joey Blackwell
Crimson Tide: Winning Wisdom
All Things Bama

Crimson Tikes: Winning Wisdom

By Anthony Sisco
Mississippi State Bulldogs wide receiver Lideatrick Griffin (5) cannot catch a pass that fell incomplete in the end zone against the Alabama Crimson Tide at Bryant-Denny Stadium. Alabama won 30-6.
All Things Bama

Everything Mike Leach Said During Epic Press Conference After 30-6 Loss at Alabama

By Christopher Walsh