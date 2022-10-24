Crimson Tide Roll Call: Monday, October 24, 2022

Today is... National Food Day

Check out and subscribe for free to our new:

There's also the Bama Central Forums.

Facebook: @AlabamaonSI or BamaCentral: For All Things Crimson Tide

Today's Crimson Tide Schedule

No events scheduled

Crimson Tide Results

Men's golf finished ninth overall at the Golf Club of Georgia Collegiate

Volleyball: Georgia 3, Alabama 0

Softball scrimmage DH vs. Copiah-Lincoln

Game One: Alabama 2, Copiah-Lincoln 0



Game Two: Alabama 17, Copiah-Lincoln 0

Soccer: No. 3 Alabama 2, Florida 0

Did you notice?

Tua Tagovailoa got the win for the Miami Dolphins in his first game back since his scary head injury in Week 4.

Alabama gymnastics picked up a commit in the class of 2024.

Najee Harris and Jaylen Waddle shared a moment after Sunday night's Dolphins/Steelers game.

October 24, 1925: In a battle of unbeatens, Alabama and Georgia Tech met for Southern Conference supremacy in Atlanta. A torrential rain cast gloom around Wallace Wade's team, noted for its quickness and passing abilities; however, the mud-drenched Crimson Tide won 7-0, thanks to a scintillating third-quarter touchdown punt return of 55 yards by Johnny Mack Brown.

October 24, 2009: This happened …

https://twitter.com/alabamavault/status/1034598612527996928

Crimson Tide Quote of the Day:

"I didn't really get off the ground. I just reached my arm up. That's how I got it. I knocked [the blocker] back. He was on his back." – Terrence Cody after blocking his second field goal against Tennessee in 2009, forever known as “Rocky Block.” Alabama won 12-10.

We'll leave you with this...