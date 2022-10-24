Crimson Tide Roll Call: Monday, October 24, 2022
Today is... National Food Day
Today's Crimson Tide Schedule
No events scheduled
Crimson Tide Results
- Men's golf finished ninth overall at the Golf Club of Georgia Collegiate
- Volleyball: Georgia 3, Alabama 0
- Softball scrimmage DH vs. Copiah-Lincoln
- Game One: Alabama 2, Copiah-Lincoln 0
- Game Two: Alabama 17, Copiah-Lincoln 0
- Soccer: No. 3 Alabama 2, Florida 0
Did you notice?
- Tua Tagovailoa got the win for the Miami Dolphins in his first game back since his scary head injury in Week 4.
- Alabama gymnastics picked up a commit in the class of 2024.
- Najee Harris and Jaylen Waddle shared a moment after Sunday night's Dolphins/Steelers game.
On This Date In Crimson Tide History
October 24, 1925: In a battle of unbeatens, Alabama and Georgia Tech met for Southern Conference supremacy in Atlanta. A torrential rain cast gloom around Wallace Wade's team, noted for its quickness and passing abilities; however, the mud-drenched Crimson Tide won 7-0, thanks to a scintillating third-quarter touchdown punt return of 55 yards by Johnny Mack Brown.
October 24, 2009: This happened …
https://twitter.com/alabamavault/status/1034598612527996928
Crimson Tide Quote of the Day:
"I didn't really get off the ground. I just reached my arm up. That's how I got it. I knocked [the blocker] back. He was on his back." – Terrence Cody after blocking his second field goal against Tennessee in 2009, forever known as “Rocky Block.” Alabama won 12-10.