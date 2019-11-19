Crimson Tide Roll Call: Nov. 19, 2019

Today is … National Play Monopoly Day

Today’s Crimson Tide schedule

Men’s basketball: Furman at Alabama, 7 p.m., SEC Network +, Live Video, Live Audio, Live Stats

Crimson Tide results

• No games scheduled

Early Signing Period

• Men’s golf Claycomb is ranked No.1 in the Golfstat/Sagarin Rankings, No. 4 Rolex American Junior Golf Association (AJGA) rankings and No. 64 in the World Amateur Golf Rankings (WAGR).

• Swimming and diving landed Bernardo Bondra, Gracie Felne and Jada Surrell-Norwood.

• Track and field signed distance runner Istvan Palkovits from Hungry.

• Volleyball signed Chaise Campbell out of St. Petersburg, Fla.

Did you notice?

• According to various reports, in addition to his hip injury Alabama quarterback Tua Tagovailoa also suffered a concussion and broken nose.

• Wide receiver Gehrig Dieter was added from the practice squad in time for Kansas City’s game against San Diego in Mexico on Monday night.

• This is what Nick Saban did on his way to the locker room on Saturday, talk to the oldest living WWII veteran in the state of Mississippi.

On this date in Crimson Tide history:

November 19, 1950: Alabama scored 27 first quarter points en route to a 54-19 romp over Georgia Tech, the worst defeat administered to a Yellow Jacket team since 1930. Sophomore halfback Bobby Marlow sparked the rout with a 180-yard rushing performance on only 13 carries. Marlow's four touchdowns included one for 91 yards. Receiving star Al Lary set an SEC record with his 10th touchdown reception of the year, a spectacular 48-yard grab in the third quarter. Alabama had 569 yards of total offense, 369 on the ground and 190 in the air.

November 19, 1994: O.J. Howard was born in Prattville, Ala.

Crimson Tide quote of the day:

“The first person I would like to thank is the Lord for giving me the ability to play the game of football, because without the ability to play the game I would have been at Auburn.” _ Marty Lyons

