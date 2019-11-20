Crimson Tide Roll Call: Nov. 20, 2019

Today is … National Child’s Day

Today’s Crimson Tide schedule

No games scheduled

Crimson Tide results

Men’s basketball: Alabama 81, Furman 73

Early Signing Period

• Blake Peeples and Eric Stelmar signed their paperwork to swim for the Crimson Tide men’s team.

• Women’s swimming announced the addition of Courtney Russo.

• Track announced the signing of distance runner Sophie Spada.

Did you notice?

• Crimson Tide graduate student Gilbert Kigen was selected as the NCAA South Region Men's Runner of the Year, the United State Track and Field and Cross Country Coaches Association announced. Meanwhile …

• Alabama graduate student Vincent Kiprop was named the 2019 Southeastern Conference Men's Runner of the Year.

• The Senior Bowl announced that senior safety Jared Mayden has accepted an invitation to play in the 2020 game. He’s the first Crimson Tide player on the roster.

• The mayor of Birmingham wrote an open letter to Tua Tagovailoa:

• Alabama was one of 10 semifinalists named for the Joe Moore Award for best offensive line. The others were Clemson, Georgia, Kentucky, LSU, Ohio State, Oklahoma, Oregon, Washington and Wisconsin. “There was healthy debate this year which required a thorough reexamination of game tape,” said Cole Cubelic, SEC Network sideline analyst and Chairman of the Joe Moore Award Voting Committee. “We also solicited the opinions of more than thirty head coaches that had personally faced the O-line units under consideration. This award matters to the O-line community and the voting committee doesn’t take that responsibility lightly.” The finalists will be named Dec. 10.

On this date in Crimson Tide history:

November 20, 1915: The student body raised money to present a Loving Cup to star player Bully VandeGraaf at the season finale against Ole Miss on Thanksgiving Day. The 6-2, 189-pound tackle was one of the most popular players at Alabama and the program’s first All-American. Additionally, he stunned everyone at practice on this date by making a 66-yard field goal. He tried three times from 73 yards out but was unsuccessful. – Bryant Museum

Nov. 20, 1950: Alabama was elevated to the No. 1 position in the Associated Press poll after a 10-0 shutout over Georgia Tech. Previously-ranked No. 1 Texas dropped in the poll after a 6-0 shocking loss to TCU. Ohio State climbed to No. 1 in the UPI poll.

Nov. 20, 1957: Dwight Stephenson was born in Murfreesboro, N.C.

Crimson Tide quote of the day:

"I don't have to be seen. I don't need glamour. Maybe that's why I like playing center. You can't be easily rattled to play there; and it's very hard to get me mad." – Dwight Stephenson, who was born in this date in 1957.

We’ll leave you with this …

… from Mayden’s press session Tuesday (somewhere nearby Trevon Diggs was saying “ouch”).