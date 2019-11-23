Crimson Tide Roll Call: Nov. 23, 2019

Today is … National Adoption Day

Today’s Crimson Tide schedule

• Swimming and diving: Georgia Tech Invitational, all day

• NCAA Cross Country Championships, 11: 15 a.m., CT

• Football: Western Carolina at Alabama, 11 a.m. ESPN, Live Audio, Live Stats

Crimson Tide results

• Volleyball: Tennessee def. Alabama 26-24, 25-16, 25-18

Did you notice?

• With a 49-yard touchdown pass, Crimson Tide commitment Kristian Story became the state’s all-time leader in career touchdowns accounted for, surpassing Auburn quarterback Bo Nix’s 161 set last season.

• Cheyenne Knight matched her opening round -1 and finished the second round of the CME Group Tour Championship at Naples, Fla., tied for 29. Kristen Gillman shot even-par and was tied for 49 at +3 overall.

• Alabama volleyball dropped its final road contest of the regular season at Tennessee. Senior Hayley McSparin tallied a team-leading nine kills hitting .562 with no errors on 16 swings for the Crimson Tide (12-14, 4-11 SEC). Freshman Emily Janek and junior Meghan Neelon combined to tally 30 of the team’s 32 assists and junior Kaylee Thomas dug a team-leading 11 balls.

• Sophomore Rhyan White topped her own school record in the 100 backstroke and became the first UA woman under 52 seconds when she touched the wall at 51.93 while leading off the Crimson Tide’s 400 medley relay at the Georgia Tech Invitational. Senior Zane Waddell won the 50 freestyle with a 19.20 and led off the Tide’s winning 400 medley relay, joining freshman Liam Bell, junior Tyler Sesvold and sophomore Jonathan Berneburg in finishing more than two seconds ahead of the field with a 3:07.51.

• Cornerback Saivion Smith was selected by the Houston Roughnecks in the XFL supplemental draft.

• Although Darrell Rovell of the Action News Network reported that Alabama has 16 football players for which it pays permanent total disability premiums, Tua Tagovailoa’s insurance policy didn’t have protection against a possible multi-million-dollar NFL draft fall. Premiums range from $10,000 to $30,000 for every $1 million of coverage for loss of value.

• Welcome back:

On this date in Crimson Tide history:

November 23, 1945: No. 3 Alabama was offered, and accepted, a Rose Bowl invitation to meet the winner of the Southern California-UCLA game. Reportedly, the Rose Bowl's top choice from the East was No. 1 Army, which wouldn’t accept a bowl invitation. (Alabama eventually defeated USC 34-14 to finish 10-0).

Crimson Tide quote of the day:

"I literally could hear her screaming as soon as he caught it over everybody. I guess the rest of the crowd was, `All right, great, 5-yard gain.' And she was still yelling. The whole family was probably crying.” -- AJ McCarron on his mother after completing a pass to his little brother Corey on his final drive in his last game at Bryant-Denny Stadium on this date in 2013 (a 49-0 victory over Chattanooga).

We’ll leave you with this …