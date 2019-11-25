Crimson Tide Roll Call: Nov. 25, 2019

Today is … National Play Day With Dad

Today’s Crimson Tide schedule

No games scheduled

Crimson Tide results

• Volleyball: LSU def. Alabama 25-21, 25-16, 25-15

• Women’s basketball: Alabama 66, Tulane 56

Did you notice?

• Rhyan White broke two more school records and picked up another win on the final day of the Georgia Tech Invitational, giving her four for the weekend. After breaking the school mark of the 200 backstroke in Sunday’s prelims with a 1:52.14, White dropped it more than two seconds in finals, posting a 1:50.00 to take the win and the nation’s top time. In prelims, she shattered another team record, going 1:55.78 in the 200 butterfly, bettering the previous mark set in 2010 by more than a second. Flora Molnar broke a school record with 48.15 in the prelims of the 100 freestyle, and became the first UA woman under 48 seconds in finals, going 47.98 to earn the win. The Crimson Tide closed out the meet with a school record in the 400 freestyle relay, with sophomores Morgan Scott and Julia Wolf combining with Molnar and senior Allie Surrency to go 3:14.26.

• After Derrick Henry had rushing touchdowns of 74 and 7 yards in a 16-second span, A.J. Brown simply said: "Derrick Henry took that game over."

• … it also led to this:

• Calvin Ridley had six catches for 85 yards and a touchdown as the Falcons lost to the Buccaneers:

• Bama on Bama:

• Senior Hayley McSparin had nine kills and a pair of solo blocks, but the Alabama volleyball team was swept by LSU. Junior Meghan Neelon had 15 assists and junior Kaylee Thomas was credited with nine digs. “It’s about our mental mindset,” Crimson Tide coach Lindsey Devine said in a statement. “We have to make decisions that will help the team. We need to believe and understand that our training is going to carry over into the matches. Right now, we’ve been challenged but when other teams make adjustments and we have to be able to make adjustments to counter that.”

• Cheyenne Knight shot 73 during the final round of the CME Group Tour Championship in Naples, Fla., and finished tied for 43rd at even-par. Kristen Gillman was tied for 53rd at +4.

On this date in Crimson Tide history:

November 25, 1925: After leading Alabama to an undefeated regular season, quarterback Pooley Hubert was named the MVP of the Southern Conference.

Crimson Tide quote of the day:

“Sure I’d love to beat Notre Dame, don’t get me wrong. But nothing matters more than beating that cow college on the other side of the state.” – Paul W. “Bear” Bryant

