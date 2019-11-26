Crimson Tide Roll Call: Nov. 26, 2019

Today is … National Cake Day (I’d like to think that’s something we can all get behind).

Today’s Crimson Tide schedule

No games scheduled

Crimson Tide results

No games scheduled

Did you notice?

• Alabama commit Jackson Bratton, a linebacker from Muscle Shoals, was named one of five finalists for the high school Butkus Award.

• Mark Ingram II had another big night for the Baltimore Ravens.

• Jamey Mosley was again released from the New York Jets’ practice squad.

• Soccer goalie McKinley Crone announced her transfer from Oklahoma to Alabama.

• Men’s tennis junior Sam Fischer and rowing’s Hailey Higgins will represent Alabama as two of the 28 student-athletes who will participate in the SEC Career Tour in Atlanta on Dec. 3-5.

• Alabama swimming added Isabella Matesa, and women’s track signed sprinter Christal Mosley.

• Monday was the anniversary for this …

• A lasting moment from Saturday’s game at Bryant-Denny Stadium.

On this date in Crimson Tide history:

November 26, 1964: A 100-yard kickoff return by Ray Ogden sparked Alabama to a 21-14 Thanksgiving victory over Auburn at Legion Field. The Crimson Tide’s other touchdowns came on a fumble recovery in the end zone by Steve Bowman and a 23-yard pass from Joe Namath to Ray Perkins. Bowman’s touchdown was the result of a snap sailing 39 yards over kicker's Jon Kilgore’s head into the Auburn end zone. – Bryant Museum

Crimson Tide quote of the day:

"This team lost one game in overtime to a very, very good team who's No. 1 right now, and we lost in overtime. Everybody's got to make their choices and decisions about that. But I think we've got a great football team and a great bunch of young men who have done a wonderful job and played some really dominant football on both sides of the ball. I think they deserve an opportunity, the best opportunity that's out there for them." – Nick Saban after Alabama won at Auburn 42-14 in 2011, and hoped for a rematch with LSU in the BCS Championship Game.

We’ll leave you with this …