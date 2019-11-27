Bama Central
Crimson Tide Roll Call: Nov. 27, 2019

Christopher Walsh

Today is … National Jukebox Day.

Today’s Crimson Tide schedule

Men’s basketball at Battle 4 Atlantis: Alabama vs. North Carolina, 1:30 p.m. CT, ESPN, Live Video, Live Audio, Live Stats

Crimson Tide results

No games scheduled

Did you notice?

• This story never gets old:

• The Denver Broncos put cornerback Cyrus Jones on reserve/non-football illness reserve list.

• It’s not Alabama-specific, but the NCAA Committee on Infractions on Tuesday upheld Missouri’s one-year postseason ban.

• Although running back Shaun Alexander, linebacker Cornelius Bennett and offensive tackle Chris Samuels were all under consideration, none of the three former Alabama players were named semifinalists for the Pro Football of Fame Class of 2020.

• Although more than 900 players are planning to showcase their causes on-field during My Cause My Cleats games this NFL, Kareem Jackson and Dont’a Hightower will be among those profiled on the NFL Network beginning Dec. 2.

On this date in Crimson Tide history:

November 27, 1971: Alabama and Auburn played for the first time as undefeated opponents. Led by the running of Johnny Musso, Alabama won 31-7 at Legion Field to complete an 11-0 regular season.

November 27, 2009: With Greg McElroy, Julio Jones and Trent Richardson leading the way, Alabama had a 15-play, 79-yard drive that took more than seven minutes capped by a 4-yard touchdown pass to running back Roy Upchurch with 1:24 to go as Alabama won at rival Auburn 26-21. The win set up a No. 1 vs. 2 showdown with top-ranked Florida in the SEC Championship Game.

Crimson Tide quote of the day:

"The strong do survive but the strong do get their [butts] kicked. That was my message to the team." — Nick Saban after Alabama came from behind to beat Auburn 26-21 on this date in 2009.

We’ll leave you with this …

