Crimson Tide Roll Call: Nov. 28, 2019

• Men’s basketball at Battle 4 Atlantis: Alabama vs. Iowa State, 5:30 p.m. CT, ESPN2, Live Video, Live Audio, Live Stats

• Men’s basketball: North Carolina 76, Alabama 67

• Volleyball: Georgia def. Alabama 25-21, 25-17, 26-24

• The NFL updated its leaders in fan voting for the 2020 Pro Bowl, which has Minkah Fitzpatrick topping everyone at free safety. Voting will continue until Dec. 12.

• During his radio show Nick Saban gave a long answer to a question about players faking injuries to slow offenses. Not only did he say he’s against it, but “I get mad at our players when they lay on the field. I tell our players, ‘If you lay on the field, you’re telling the other guy he’s kicking your [rear].’” However, he then expressed the same concerns he had about the game going so up-tempo as before Alabama picked up the pace: “We create tremendous advantages for ourselves by going fast sometimes, so there’s advantage in that, no question. But I do wonder sometimes if it’s in the best interest of the players that you let them go fast because guys get tired. When they get tired, they’re more apt to get injured, and when you play more plays, you’re more apt to get injured.”

• Freshman Alyiah Wells had 10 kills and committed just three errors on 22 attacks for a .318 hitting percentage as Alabama volleyball (12-16, 4-13 SEC) was swept by Georgia. Junior Doris Carter had eight and 10 digs against the Bulldogs (20-9, 12-6). The Crimson Tide concludes its regular season against Auburn at Foster Auditorium at noon Saturday.

• Collin Sexton with 20 points against the Magic, during his 100 NBA game.

• It’s not Alabama-specific, but the Arena League folded Wednesday, filing Chapter 7 bankruptcy and ceasing operations.

• Virginia announced that senior basketball player Braxton Key (a transfer from Alabama) is out indefinitely with a wrist injury.

• Here’s someone who is definitely in Mac Jones’ corner:

November 28, 1981: Win No. 315 for Paul W. “Bear” Bryant does not come easily as the Crimson Tide had to rally behind Walter Lewis and Linnie Patrick to a 28-17 win over Auburn at Legion Field. With the victory, the coach tops Almos Alonzo Stagg for most wins in college football history.

“’Bout all I did was stick with it." — Paul W. “Bear” Bryant on notching win No. 315 on this date in 1981.

