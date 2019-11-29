Bama Central
Crimson Tide Roll Call: Nov. 29, 2019

Image courtesy of Jimmy Bank
Christopher Walsh

Today is … Black Friday.

It’s also Buy Nothing Day.

We like to think of it as Iron Bowl Eve.

Today’s Crimson Tide schedule

• Men’s basketball at Battle 4 Atlantis: Alabama vs. Southern Miss, 8:30 p.m., CT, ESPNU, Live Video, Live Audio, Live Stats

• Women’s basketball at South Point Thanksgiving Shootout: Alabama vs. Northern Iowa, 10 p.m., Live Audio, Live Stats

Crimson Tide results

• Men’s basketball: Iowa State 104, Alabama 89

Did you notice?

• Per AL.com, check out something the person who will be lined up against Anfernee Jennings and Terrell Lewis said about Alabama: “At the end of the day, they’re a good team as a whole, but they’re not the same as the old Alabama team we’ve faced in the past,” Auburn left tackle Prince Tega Wanogho said. “I feel like we’re going to be able to do whatever we want. We just have to go out there with the mindset to prove ourselves and just play football.”

• Keep this tweet in mind:

• Defensive end Reggie Grimes II, the son of a former Alabama defensive lineman and Crimson Tide track athlete, committed to Oklahoma. Also, one-time Alabama commitment, offensive lineman Xavier Hill, committed to LSU.

• Just how good was Calvin Ridley’s game against the Saints?

• Now this is a telling stat:

• Why the Ravens are a different team with Mark Ingram II:

• Your annual Thanksgiving tweets from Scott Cochran (and yes, the Alabama football team did practice on Thursday):

• Meanwhile, and one of the Alabama coaches’ houses:

On this date in Crimson Tide history:

November 29, 1894: Alabama fans are delirious in Montgomery after the Crimson Tide upsets Auburn 18-0 before a “throng” of 4,000 spectators. Flying fullback Eli Abbott, who weighed 140 pounds, starred for Alabama along with teammates William Bankhead, Frank Callahan and Allen McCants.

November 29, 1993: Cyrus Jones was born in Baltimore, Md.

Crimson Tide quote of the day:

"I'm happy, I really am happy. I was happy and dancing in the locker room. Miss Terry gave me a big kiss coming up here. I was real happy about that." – Nick Saban after Alabama defeated Auburn 36-0 on this date in 2008 to end a six-game losing streak in the Iron Bowl.

We’ll leave you with this …

