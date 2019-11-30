Crimson Tide Roll Call: Nov. 30, 2019

Today is … Small Business Saturday.

It’s also National Personal Space Day.

But we call it ALABAMA vs. AUBURN!

Today’s Crimson Tide schedule

• Volleyball: Auburn at Alabama, noon, SEC Network+, Live Stats

• Football: Alabama at Auburn, 2:30 p.m., CBS, Live Audio

• Women’s basketball at South Point Thanksgiving Shootout: Alabama vs. Southern California, 10 p.m. Live Audio, Live Stats

Crimson Tide results

• Men’s basketball: Alabama 83, Southern Miss 68

• Women’s basketball: Alabama 87, Northern Iowa 77

Did you notice?

• Mark Barron was named this week’s Community MVP award winner and is eligible for the Alan Page Community Award, the NFL Players’ Association highest honor.

• Mike Preston of the Baltimore Sun: Ozzie Newsome has taken a back seat with Ravens, but his draft picks are driving this team to victory.

• Yikes ... Brian Branch ladies and gentlemen ...

• Myra Gordon talked about signing with Alabama women’s basketball:

On this date in Crimson Tide history:

November 30, 1968: In an emotion-choked locker room, the Alabama football seniors presented the game ball to former Crimson Tide star quarterback Pat Trammell, who was battling cancer, after defeating Auburn 24-16. Senior linebacker Mike Hall was chosen as national player of the week after recording 16 tackles and intercepting two passes, one of which led to a touchdown. Hall played both ways, changing from his regular jersey 54 to 82 to line up on the offensive side at tight end. He caught a touchdown pass from Scott Hunter to clinch the win. – Bryant Museum

November 30, 1994: Anthony Averett was born at Woodbury, N.J.

Crimson Tide quote of the day:

"It's one of those crazy plays. It's almost like a video game. That's something you do on Madden or NCAA. It's just a wild play." AJ McCarron after the Kick Six loss to Auburn on this day in 2013.

We’ll leave you with this …