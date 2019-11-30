Bama Central
Crimson Tide Roll Call: Nov. 30, 2019

Christopher Walsh

Today is … Small Business Saturday.

It’s also National Personal Space Day.

But we call it ALABAMA vs. AUBURN!

Today’s Crimson Tide schedule

• Volleyball: Auburn at Alabama, noon, SEC Network+, Live Stats

• Football: Alabama at Auburn, 2:30 p.m., CBS, Live Audio

• Women’s basketball at South Point Thanksgiving Shootout: Alabama vs. Southern California, 10 p.m. Live Audio, Live Stats

Crimson Tide results

• Men’s basketball: Alabama 83, Southern Miss 68

• Women’s basketball: Alabama 87, Northern Iowa 77

Did you notice?

• Mark Barron was named this week’s Community MVP award winner and is eligible for the Alan Page Community Award, the NFL Players’ Association highest honor.

Mike Preston of the Baltimore Sun: Ozzie Newsome has taken a back seat with Ravens, but his draft picks are driving this team to victory.

• Yikes ... Brian Branch ladies and gentlemen ... 

• Myra Gordon talked about signing with Alabama women’s basketball:

On this date in Crimson Tide history:

November 30, 1968: In an emotion-choked locker room, the Alabama football seniors presented the game ball to former Crimson Tide star quarterback Pat Trammell, who was battling cancer, after defeating Auburn 24-16. Senior linebacker Mike Hall was chosen as national player of the week after recording 16 tackles and intercepting two passes, one of which led to a touchdown. Hall played both ways, changing from his regular jersey 54 to 82 to line up on the offensive side at tight end. He caught a touchdown pass from Scott Hunter to clinch the win. – Bryant Museum

November 30, 1994: Anthony Averett was born at Woodbury, N.J.

Crimson Tide quote of the day:

"It's one of those crazy plays. It's almost like a video game. That's something you do on Madden or NCAA. It's just a wild play." AJ McCarron after the Kick Six loss to Auburn on this day in 2013.

We’ll leave you with this …

