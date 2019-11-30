Crimson Tide Roll Call: Nov. 30, 2019
But we call it ALABAMA vs. AUBURN!
Today’s Crimson Tide schedule
• Volleyball: Auburn at Alabama, noon, SEC Network+, Live Stats
• Football: Alabama at Auburn, 2:30 p.m., CBS, Live Audio
• Women’s basketball at South Point Thanksgiving Shootout: Alabama vs. Southern California, 10 p.m. Live Audio, Live Stats
Crimson Tide results
• Men’s basketball: Alabama 83, Southern Miss 68
• Women’s basketball: Alabama 87, Northern Iowa 77
Did you notice?
• Mark Barron was named this week’s Community MVP award winner and is eligible for the Alan Page Community Award, the NFL Players’ Association highest honor.
• Mike Preston of the Baltimore Sun: Ozzie Newsome has taken a back seat with Ravens, but his draft picks are driving this team to victory.
• Yikes ... Brian Branch ladies and gentlemen ...
• Myra Gordon talked about signing with Alabama women’s basketball:
On this date in Crimson Tide history:
November 30, 1968: In an emotion-choked locker room, the Alabama football seniors presented the game ball to former Crimson Tide star quarterback Pat Trammell, who was battling cancer, after defeating Auburn 24-16. Senior linebacker Mike Hall was chosen as national player of the week after recording 16 tackles and intercepting two passes, one of which led to a touchdown. Hall played both ways, changing from his regular jersey 54 to 82 to line up on the offensive side at tight end. He caught a touchdown pass from Scott Hunter to clinch the win. – Bryant Museum
November 30, 1994: Anthony Averett was born at Woodbury, N.J.
Crimson Tide quote of the day:
"It's one of those crazy plays. It's almost like a video game. That's something you do on Madden or NCAA. It's just a wild play." AJ McCarron after the Kick Six loss to Auburn on this day in 2013.