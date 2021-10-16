Crimson Tide Roll Call: October 16, 2021

Today is... National Sports Day

Check out and subscribe for free to our new:

• Newsletter

• YouTube channel

There's also the BamaCentral Forums and our Facebook page.

BamaCentral Headlines

Today’s Crimson Tide Schedule

Women's Tennis vs ITA Southern Regionals, Tuscaloosa, Ala.

Men's Tennis vs ITA Fall Regional Championships, Auburn, Ala.

Women's Golf vs Ruth's Chris Tar Heel Invitational, Chapel Hill, N.C., ALL DAY Live Stats

Softball vs ULM Fall Ball Doubleheader, Tuscaloosa, Ala. 1 p.m. CT

Football at Mississippi State, Starkville, Miss., 6 p.m. CT, ESPN

Crimson Tide Results

Women's Tennis at ITA Southern Regionals

Doubles Round of 64



Ola Pitak/ Kasia Pitak def. Bultatovic/ Mosse (JSU) 8-7 (2)



Anna Parkhomenko/Petra Sedlackova def. Aina Domingo-Bernabeu/ Ariane Monlleo Sanchis (MCN) 8-1



Anne Marie Hiser/Loudmilla Bencheikh def. Otoha Aoki/Lara van der Merwe (USA) 8-3



Singles Round of 64



Ola Pitak (UA) def. Delien Klinhans (USA) 6-1, 6-1



Loudmilla Bencheikh (UA) def. Sarah Medik (USM) 6-3, 6-1



Anna Parkhomenko (UA) def. Jana Hecking (UAB) 6-0, 6-2



Safiya Carrington (LSU) def. Kasia Pitak (UA) 6-4, 6-2



Anne Marie Hiser (UA) def. Luminita Tutuaru (USA) 7-5, 7-6 (3)



Petra Sedlackova (UA) def. Brianna Gomez (ULM) 6-1, 6-2



Consolation



Ansley Cheshire (UA) def. Matilde Mulatero (MCN) 6-3, 4-6, 10-4

Women's Golf vs Ruth's Chris Tar Heel Invitational: Benedetta Moresco is T2 at 4-under-par 68. The team is T6 at -2-under-par 286.

Track & Field, Cross Country at NCAA Pre-Nationals Invitational: The Alabama men’s cross country team raced to a ninth-place finish with top individual finishes from Victor Kiprop at No. 3 with a 22:54.8 and Eliud Kipsang at No. 13 with a 23:16.0.

Did You Notice

Alabama baseball played a 14-inning scrimmage for charity against the defending national champions Mississippi State in Starkville.

The men's wheelchair basketball team beat Auburn 70-58.

Alabama golf alum Justin Thomas moved up 11 spots on the leaderboard at the CJ Cup by shooting a -5-under-par 67 today. Thomas is now -8 overall and T28.

Countdown to the Crimson Tide’s 2021 basketball season opener

24 days

October 16, 1937: A record Knoxville crowd of 25,000 fans watched Alabama score touchdowns in the second and third quarter as the Crimson Tide rolled to a 14-7 win over Tennessee. The victory made the Crimson Tide odds-on-favorites to win the SEC title. Hal Hughes and Vic Bradford scored touchdowns on quarterback sneaks and only a last-minute touchdown by the Volunteers averted the shutout. It was the first touchdown on the Alabama defense all season. – Bryant Museum

October 16, 1976: Alabama ran its string of consecutive victories over Tennessee to six with a 20-13 win at Neyland Stadium before 82,417 fans. Quarterback Jack O'Rear, who misfired on his only two pass attempts, ran for 119 yards on 18 carries in the wishbone offense. Safety Mike Kramer led the defense with eight tackles and a blocked punt to set up the Crimson Tide’s second touchdown. With the game tied at 13, fullback Calvin Culliver, scored the game-winning points on a 6-yard run in the fourth quarter.

October 16, 1991: DeAndrew White was born in Houston, Texas.

Crimson Tide Quote of the Day:

"I will not wear that gaudy orange, I will not. It is not my color wheel and I'm not gonna wear it.” — Leanne Tuohy, played by actress Sandra Bullock, in the movie “The Blind Side.”

We'll Leave You With This ...