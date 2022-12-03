Crimson Tide Roll Call: Saturday, December 3, 2022

Today is... National Play Outside Day

Check out and subscribe for free to:

• Newsletter

• YouTube channel

There's also the BamaCentral Forums.

Follow us on Facebook: @AlabamaonSI and Instagram at bamacentralsi

Today’s Crimson Tide Schedule

Track & Field, Cross Country at Sharon Colyear-Danville Season Opener, Indoor Track & Field, Boston, Mass., All-Day

Women's Basketball vs Chattanooga, Tuscaloosa, Ala., 12 p.m. CT, SEC Network+

Men's Basketball vs South Dakota State, Tuscaloosa, Ala., 7:30 p.m. CT, SEC Network+

Crimson Tide Results

NCAA Soccer College Cup Semifinal: UCLA 3, Alabama 0

Did you notice?

Alabama football QB Bryce Young and Alabama WBB player Myra Gordon were seen courtside at the Atlanta Hawks game Friday night.

Utah beat No. 4 USC in the Pac 12 Championship game Friday night, keeping Alabama's slim CFP chances alive.

Alabama center Seth McLaughlin was named to the CSC Academic All-District team.

On this Day in Crimson Tide History...

December 3, 1957: Paul "Bear" Bryant announced at the Shamrock Hotel in Houston that he was returning to Tuscaloosa as the Crimson Tide’s head coach.

December 3, 1966: Paul W. “Bear” Bryant called it his greatest team and it looked the part while shutting down Auburn 31-0 before a national television audience. The Tigers were unable to stop junior quarterback Kenny Stabler and his favorite receivers Ray Perkins and Dennis Homan at Legion Field. Stabler completed 11 of 16 passes for 169 yards and ran for 51 more. A 63-yard touchdown pass from Stabler to Perkins in the second quarter set the tone, and fullback Les Kelley scored two touchdowns. – Bryant Museum

December 3, 1973: Bear Bryant and the Crimson Tide appeared on the cover of Sports Illustrated.

December 3, 1976: Cornelius Griffin was born in Troy, Ala.

December 3, 1988: Derrick Thomas officially received the Butkus Trophy in Orlando. He edged Nebraska's Broderick Thomas for the award.

Crimson Tide Quote of the Day

"I don't see a lot of weaknesses. They've really accumulated a lot of speed at some spots where they were always big." – Florida coach Jim McElwain, Nick Saban's offensive coordinator from 2008-11, after the Gators were pounded in the SEC Championship Game 54-16 on this date in 2016.

We'll leave you with this...

Get your Crimson Tide basketball tickets from SI Tickets HERE