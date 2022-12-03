Skip to main content

Crimson Tide Roll Call: Saturday, December 3, 2022

Your daily briefing on what's going on with Alabama athletics, and how to watch the Crimson Tide.

Today is... National Play Outside Day

Check out and subscribe for free to:

Newsletter

YouTube channel

There's also the BamaCentral Forums.

Follow us on Facebook: @AlabamaonSI and Instagram at bamacentralsi

Today’s Crimson Tide Schedule

  • Track & Field, Cross Country at Sharon Colyear-Danville Season Opener, Indoor Track & Field, Boston, Mass., All-Day
  • Women's Basketball vs Chattanooga, Tuscaloosa, Ala., 12 p.m. CT, SEC Network+
  • Men's Basketball vs South Dakota State, Tuscaloosa, Ala., 7:30 p.m. CT, SEC Network+

Crimson Tide Results

NCAA Soccer College Cup Semifinal: UCLA 3, Alabama 0

Scroll to Continue

Read More

Did you notice?

  • Alabama football QB Bryce Young and Alabama WBB player Myra Gordon were seen courtside at the Atlanta Hawks game Friday night. 
  • Utah beat No. 4 USC in the Pac 12 Championship game Friday night, keeping Alabama's slim CFP chances alive. 
  • Alabama center Seth McLaughlin was named to the CSC Academic All-District team. 

On this Day in Crimson Tide History...

December 3, 1957: Paul "Bear" Bryant announced at the Shamrock Hotel in Houston that he was returning to Tuscaloosa as the Crimson Tide’s head coach.

December 3, 1966:  Paul W. “Bear” Bryant called it his greatest team and it looked the part while shutting down Auburn 31-0 before a national television audience. The Tigers were unable to stop junior quarterback Kenny Stabler and his favorite receivers Ray Perkins and Dennis Homan at Legion Field. Stabler completed 11 of 16 passes for 169 yards and ran for 51 more. A 63-yard touchdown pass from Stabler to Perkins in the second quarter set the tone, and fullback Les Kelley scored two touchdowns. – Bryant Museum

December 3, 1973: Bear Bryant and the Crimson Tide appeared on the cover of Sports Illustrated.

Sports Illustrated cover Dec. 3, 1973, Bear Bryant; Alabama is the best, for now

December 3, 1976: Cornelius Griffin was born in Troy, Ala.

December 3, 1988: Derrick Thomas officially received the Butkus Trophy in Orlando. He edged Nebraska's Broderick Thomas for the award.

Crimson Tide Quote of the Day

"I don't see a lot of weaknesses. They've really accumulated a lot of speed at some spots where they were always big." – Florida coach Jim McElwain, Nick Saban's offensive coordinator from 2008-11, after the Gators were pounded in the SEC Championship Game 54-16 on this date in 2016.

We'll leave you with this...

Get your Crimson Tide basketball tickets from SI Tickets HERE

Gianna Paul
All Things Bama

Alabama Couldn't Stop UCLA's Shots, Nor Get Any Of Its Own

By Mason Smith
McKinley Crone
All Things Bama

Sights and Sounds from Alabama Women's Soccer at College Cup

By Christopher Walsh
McKinley Crone
All Things Bama

Alabama Soccer's Historic Run Ends In College Cup Semifinal

By Mason Smith
BamaCentral1
All Things Bama

Three Alabama Soccer Players Receive All-America Honors

By Mason Smith
The Extra Point Looking at the CFP Expansion
All Things Bama

The Extra Point: Looking at the CFP Expansion

By Joe Schatz
Tampa Berkeley Prep edge rusher Keon Keeley.
Recruiting

Recruiting Rundown: Can Alabama Hold on to the Top Ranking?

By Christopher Walsh
Alabama midfielder Macy Clem (2) celebrates in the UC Irvine goal after scoring on a corner kick at the Alabama Soccer Complex Sunday. The Crimson Tide advanced to the Elite Eight round of the NCAA Tournament with a 3-1 win.
All Things Bama

College Cup Semifinal Preview: Alabama vs UCLA

By Mason Smith
Noah Clowney vs North Carolina
All Things Bama

Nate Oats Offers Injury Updates for Alabama Basketball

By Joey Blackwell