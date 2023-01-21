Crimson Tide Roll Call: Saturday, January 21, 2023

Today is … Squirrel Appreciation Day

Today's Crimson Tide Schedule:

Crimson Tide Results:

Gymnastics: No. 2 Florida, 197.325 | No. 11 Alabama, 196.450

Track and Field / Cross Country:

Alabama track and field broke nine meet records Friday in Birmingham, two coming from junior alone, at the Samford Invitational.



Brown's record-breaking performance in the women's 60-meter final moved the Milwaukee, Wisconsin, native to eighth all-time in Alabama women's program history.



In total, the Crimson Tide racked up 29 top-five finishes across 17 events. Alabama also won 15 total events, the women's program securing nine and the men's side bringing home six.

Information courtesy of UA Athletics.

Swimming and Diving:

Men: No. 9 Auburn, 184 | No. 14 Alabama, 116



Women: No. 6 Alabama, 155 | No. 19 Auburn, 145

Countdown to Crimson Tide's 2023 Season Opener:

224 days.

Did you Notice?

In his first game back since Dec. 18, Golden State Warriors forward and former Alabama star JaMychal Green finished with 13 points and eight rebounds in 16 minutes against the Cleveland Cavaliers.

Even on a minutes restriction, it didn't stop former Alabama guard Herbert Jones from making plays like this:

Former Alabama linebacker DeMeco Ryans completed an interview to be the next head coach of the Houston Texans. Ryans has been the defensive coordinator of the San Francisco 49ers for the last two seasons. He played for the Texans from 2006-2011.

On This Day in Crimson Tide History:

January 21, 1961: Phil Cutchin was promoted to assistant head coach, filling the spot held during the 1960 season by Jerry Claiborne, who was hired to be the head coach at Virginia Tech.

January 21, 2012: Rain and storms didn’t deter an estimated 32,000 fans from attending the Crimson Tide’s 2011 national championship celebration inside Bryant-Denny Stadium. It was also in the wake of the deadly tornados that hit the state, and devastated parts of Tuscaloosa and Birmingham on April 27.

Crimson Tide Quote of the Day:

“We went through a lot last year, from the tornado, lost a teammate and lost a teammate’s loved one, it was big for us. We needed to bring it back to Tuscaloosa and bring back some hope to the town.” – Alabama running back Trent Richardson at the national championship celebration for the 2011 Crimson Tide.

We'll Leave You With This:

Enjoy this throwback of former Alabama golfer Justin Thomas and Jordan Spieth.