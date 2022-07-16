Crimson Tide Roll Call: Saturday, July 16, 2022

Today is... Personal Chef Day

Countdown to the Crimson Tide’s 2022 opener

49 days

Did You Notice?

Former Alabama quarterback Mac Jones was handing out samples of his “Mac Attack” ice cream in Boston.

Alabama football had four players selected to the Sporting News preseason All-American team.

Alabama softball officially welcomed in Ball State graduate transfer Faith Hensley.

Alabama baseball pitcher Connor Prielipp is projected to be a top-15 pick in this weekend’s MLB Draft. Prielipp sat out last season after undergoing Tommy John Surgery in May of 2021.

July 16, 1956: Linebacker Rich Wingo was born in Ekhart, Ind.

July 16, 1989: Days before he was due to arrive at Alabama for orientation, prize signee Deon McLeod died in a drowning accident near his hometown of Ozark. McLeod, projected to be a defensive lineman in college, had starred for the Alabama team in the high school all-star game against Mississippi.

July 16, 2013: Commissioner Mike Slive kicked off SEC Media Days with his annual “brag bag” of accomplishments that were highlighted by the Crimson Tide: “The SEC won its seventh straight BCS national championship, finished the regular season with six teams ranked in the top 10, the first conference to accomplish such a feat in the history of college football, set a record with 63 NFL Draft picks, more than double that of any other conference, and an SEC football player was awarded the Heisman Trophy for the fourth time in the last six years. “In addition to winning the national championship in football, we captured titles in men's indoor track and field, gymnastics, women's swimming and diving, equestrian, men's golf, men's outdoor track and field, bringing the total number of national championships won by the SEC to 86 since the year 2000.

"At the same time many of our football student-athletes excelled academically. Alabama’s Barrett Jones was awarded the national football foundations William V. Campbell Trophy, better known to you as the Academic Heisman. Three of the last four academic AllAmericans of the last year came from the SEC, namely Barrett Jones in 2012, Alabama's Greg McElroy in 2010, and Florida's Tim Tebow in 2009.”

July 16, 2018: Happy birthday to … us! BamaCentral officially went live during SEC media days in Atlanta.

Crimson Tide Quote of the Day:

"No coach has ever won a game by what he knows; it's what his players know that counts." – Paul W. “Bear” Bryant

We’ll leave you with this …