Crimson Tide Roll Call: Saturday, July 23, 2022

Countdown to the Crimson Tide’s 2022 opener

42 days

Did You Notice?

After being drafted in the 19th round by the Minnesota Twins, Alabama pitcher Garrett McMillan announced he would be coming back to Tuscaloosa for his senior season.

Jamarion Davis-Fleming, brother of former Alabama and Mississippi State forward Javian Davis-Fleming, received an offer from Alabama.

Former Alabama track star Kiran James earned the silver medal in the 400m at the World Athletics Championship.

July 23, 1969: Don Hutson, Alabama's famed end of the 1930s, was named to the all-time college football team, as the sport began the celebration of its 100th year. Hutson was one of 11 players selected. — Bryant Museum

July 23, 2018: Alabama dedicated its latest facility, the dining hall and nutrition center as part of the Mal Moore Athletic Facility. The state-of-the-art addition of 25,000 square feet cost approximately $15 million. The area where the players used to eat in the football building was converted into a recruiting room the size of a large football, and featured both major individual awards and recent national championship trophies. “When Coach Saban talks about recruits, what they expect when the visit Alabama, they expect us to be the best,” Director of Athletics Greg Byrne said during the dedication.

Crimson Tide Quote of the Day:

"When Coach Saban talks about recruits, what they expect when they visit Alabama, they expect us to be the best," – Director of Athletics Greg Byrne during the dedication of the dining hall and nutrition center, and recruiting room as part of the Mal Moore Athletic Facilities, on this date in 2018.

