Crimson Tide Roll Call: Saturday, July 30, 2022
Your daily briefing on what's going on with Alabama athletics, and how to watch the Crimson Tide.
Today is ... National Father-in-Law Day
Please check out our:
There's also the BamaCentral Forums.
Facebook: @AlabamaonSI
Scroll to Continue
Read More
Countdown to the Crimson Tide’s 2020 opener
35 days
Did You Notice?
- Tyler Steen showed off his look in an Alabama jersey for the first time:
- DeVonta Smith is just as popular as ever in Philadelphia:
- And Kensey McMahon earned bronze at nationals in the 400-meter freestyle. It's her second bronze medal of the week after she also placed third in the 800-meter freestyle earlier this week.
On This Date in Crimson Tide History:
July 30, 1990: Sam Bailey, a long-time chief aide to Paul W. “Bear” Bryant, died at Druid City Hospital after a battle with cancer. Besides serving as an assistant coach at Alabama from 1958-72, Bailey was associate athletic director until his retirement from the department in 1987.
Crimson Tide Quote of the Day:
“I’m not as smart as other coaches. I have to work harder.” –Paul W. “Bear” Bryant