Crimson Tide Roll Call: Saturday, July 30, 2022

Today is ... National Father-in-Law Day

Countdown to the Crimson Tide’s 2020 opener

35 days

Did You Notice?

Tyler Steen showed off his look in an Alabama jersey for the first time:

DeVonta Smith is just as popular as ever in Philadelphia:

And Kensey McMahon earned bronze at nationals in the 400-meter freestyle. It's her second bronze medal of the week after she also placed third in the 800-meter freestyle earlier this week.

July 30, 1990: Sam Bailey, a long-time chief aide to Paul W. “Bear” Bryant, died at Druid City Hospital after a battle with cancer. Besides serving as an assistant coach at Alabama from 1958-72, Bailey was associate athletic director until his retirement from the department in 1987.

Crimson Tide Quote of the Day:

“I’m not as smart as other coaches. I have to work harder.” –Paul W. “Bear” Bryant

We’ll leave you with this …