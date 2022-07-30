Skip to main content

Crimson Tide Roll Call: Saturday, July 30, 2022

Your daily briefing on what's going on with Alabama athletics, and how to watch the Crimson Tide.

Today is ... National Father-in-Law Day

Please check out our:

Newsletter on Twitter

YouTube channel

There's also the BamaCentral Forums.

Facebook: @AlabamaonSI

Scroll to Continue

Read More

Countdown to the Crimson Tide’s 2020 opener

35 days

Did You Notice?

  • Tyler Steen showed off his look in an Alabama jersey for the first time:
  • DeVonta Smith is just as popular as ever in Philadelphia:
  • And Kensey McMahon earned bronze at nationals in the 400-meter freestyle. It's her second bronze medal of the week after she also placed third in the 800-meter freestyle earlier this week.

On This Date in Crimson Tide History:

July 30, 1990: Sam Bailey, a long-time chief aide to Paul W. “Bear” Bryant, died at Druid City Hospital after a battle with cancer. Besides serving as an assistant coach at Alabama from 1958-72, Bailey was associate athletic director until his retirement from the department in 1987.

Crimson Tide Quote of the Day:

“I’m not as smart as other coaches. I have to work harder.” –Paul W. “Bear” Bryant

We’ll leave you with this …

In This Article (1)

Alabama Crimson Tide
Alabama Crimson Tide

Nate Oats
All Things Bama

Nate Oats Updates Injury Status of Team, Discusses Upcoming European Tour

By Joey Blackwell5 hours ago
2023 running back Richard Young
Recruiting

Five-Star RB Richard Young Commits to Alabama

By Tony Tsoukalas6 hours ago
Jarran Reed is shown during the Green Bay Packers organized team activities (OTA) Tuesday, May 24, 2022 in Green Bay, Wis. Mjs Packers25 42 Jpg Packers25
Bama/NFL

Bama in the NFL: Can Jarran Reed Enhance the Packers Star-Studded Defense?

By Hunter De Siver8 hours ago
Caleb Downs and his family with Nick Saban.
Recruiting

Recruiting Rundown: Nick Saban's Class of 2023 Defensive Backs Already Second to None

By Christopher Walsh11 hours ago
New England Patriots quarterback Mac Jones (10) walks onto the field before training camp at Gillette Stadium.
Bama/NFL

BamaCentral Three-And-Out: Will Mac Jones Make Dramatic Improvements this Season?

By Katie Windham13 hours ago
Alabama Crimson Tide quarterbacks Bryce Young (9) and Jalen Milroe (2) embrace during warm ups before the game against the Florida Gators at Ben Hill Griffin Stadium.
All Things Bama

2022 Alabama Crimson Tide Position Preview: Quarterbacks

By Tony Tsoukalas16 hours ago
Nick Saban, Sports Illustrated SEC Preview, Alabama Rising, July 29, 2009
All Things Bama

Crimson Tide Roll Call: Friday, July 29, 2022

By Joey BlackwellJul 29, 2022 1:00 AM EDT
Alabama wide receiver Jameson Williams with NFL commissioner Roger Goodell after being selected as the twelfth overall pick to the Detroit Lions during the first round of the 2022 NFL Draf
Bama/NFL

Bama in the NFL: Can Jameson Williams Make the Lions Roar?

By Hunter De SiverJul 28, 2022 4:42 PM EDT