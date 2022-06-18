Skip to main content

Crimson Tide Roll Call: Saturday, June 18, 2022

Your daily briefing on what's going on with Alabama athletics, and how to watch the Crimson Tide

Today is ...

National Splurge Day.

Countdown to the Crimson Tide’s 2022 opener

77 days

Did You Notice?

On This Date in Crimson Tide History:

June 18, 1988: The first annual all-star game between high school players from Alabama and Mississippi was held at Ladd Memorial Stadium in Mobile. Alabama won the All-Star Classic in triple overtime, 24-21.

Scroll to Continue

Read More

June 18, 1990: CBS announced it will televise the Dec. 1 game between Alabama and Auburn at 1:40 CST. Earlier, CBS officials had contacted both institutions about moving the game to Saturday, Nov. 24 for a prime time telecast.

Iron Bowl game program cover, Nov. 29, 1958
1969 Iron Bowl game program cover, Alabama vs. Auburn
Iron Bowl game program, 1991

Crimson Tide Quote of the Day:

"Let's face it. Alabama just likes to hit you. They are the hardest hitting team I've ever played against." — Illinois quarterback Tony Eason after Alabama beat the Illini 21-15 in Paul W. “Bear” Bryant's final game.

We’ll leave you with this …

Southeast Polk's Kadyn Proctor (74) tries to keep Linn-Mar defenders away from his quarterback Friday in Pleasant Hill.
Recruiting

Alabama Makes Final Cut for Five-Star OT Kadyn Proctor

By Tony Tsoukalas3 hours ago
Rhyan White
All Things Bama

Alabama Swimmers Slated to Compete at 2022 FINA World Championships

By University of Alabama sports information6 hours ago
Caleb Downs and his family with Nick Saban.
Recruiting

Recruiting Rundown: A Look at Another Busy Weekend for Alabama

By Tony Tsoukalas and Joe Pickren10 hours ago
Jo Jo Earle vs. Mercer
All Things Bama

BamaCentral 22 for '22: Who will be Alabama's Breakout Star this Season?

By Joey Blackwell16 hours ago
Alabama wide receiver Amari Cooper
All Things Bama

Crimson Tide Roll Call: Friday, June 17, 2022

By Katie WindhamJun 17, 2022
Crimson Tikes: Shibboleths
All Things Bama

Crimson Tikes: Shibboleths

By Anthony SiscoJun 16, 2022
Texas A&M wide receiver Ainias Smith (0) catches a touchdown pass after beating Alabama defensive back Brian Branch (14) at Kyle Field.
All Things Bama

BamaCentral 22 for '22: Who is the Best Player Alabama will Face this Season?

By Katie WindhamJun 16, 2022
Alabama Crimson Tide offensive lineman Emil Ekiyor Jr. (55) against the Florida Gators at Ben Hill Griffin Stadium.
All Things Bama

Alabama's OL Looking to Prove Critics Wrong This Season

By Tony TsoukalasJun 16, 2022