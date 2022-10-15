Crimson Tide Roll Call: Saturday, October 15, 2022

Today is ... National Cheese Curd Day

Today's Crimson Tide Schedule

Men's Tennis: ITA Fall Regional Championships, Tuscaloosa, AL, All Day

Women's Tennis: ITA Southern Regional Championships, Baton Rouge, LA, All Day

Swimming & Diving: Alabama vs South Carolina, Tuscaloosa, Ala., 10 a.m. CT

Softball: Alabama vs Georgia Tech (Fall Ball), Tuscaloosa, Ala., 1:30 p.m. CT

Football: No. 3 Alabama at No. 6 Tennessee, Knoxville, Tenn., 2:30 p.m. CT, Live Video, Live Audio

Crimson Tide Results

Cross County: The Alabama men’s and women’s cross country teams swept the top spots in both the team and individual races at the 2022 Crimson Classic, held on the Harry Pritchett Running Course Friday. Victor Kiprop stayed undefeated on the season, notching his third individual win with a time 23:16.9 over the 8-kilometer course, to lead the men’s team to its third victory of 2022 with 31 points, 60 points ahead of second place North Florida. On the women’s side of the slate, Amaris Tyynismaa clocked a 19:39.8 over the 6-kilometer race to lead a 1-2-3 sweep of the top spots, pacing UA to the win with 26 points.

Did you notice?

Alabama running back Shaun Alexander was inducted into the Seattle Seahawks Ring of Honor:

Tua Tagovailoa was a full participant in practice for the first time since his concussion, although he is still listed as out for this weekend's game:

And North Greenville University is honoring Davis Heller following his passing:

October 15, 1966: Sportswriters called Alabama’s 11-10 heart-stopping victory at Tennessee "a miracle win in Knoxville" and "one of the greatest games ever played in the SEC." Kenny Stabler, 0-for-7 in the first half, rallied the Crimson Tide to 11 points in the final quarter. Stabler sneaked in for a touchdown, passed a two-point conversion to Wayne Cook, and drove Alabama to the 1-yard line to set up a 17-yard field goal by Steve Davis with 3:23 remaining. – Bryant Museum

Crimson Tide Quote of the Day:

“You never know what a football player is made of until he plays against Alabama.” – Tennessee coach Gen. Robert Neyland

