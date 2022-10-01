Crimson Tide Roll Call: Saturday, October 1st, 2022

Today is ... National Hair Day

Crimson Tide Schedule

Women's Tennis: ITA All-American Championships, Cary, North Carolina

Men's and Women's Tennis: Four-In-The-Fall Tournament, Tuscaloosa, Alabama

Rowing: vs Head of the Oklahoma, Okahoma City, Oklahoma

Football: at Arkansas, Fayetteville, Arkansas

Volleyball: at Kentucky, Lexington, Kentucky

Crimson Tide Results

Cross Country at Joe Piane Invitational: men finishd 3rd with 126 points, and women finished 3rd with 70 points

Women's Swimming and Diving def. Arkansas 161-139

Men's Swimming and Diving def. Delta State 186-101

Did you Notice?

Alabama baseball held another scrimmage after the practice on Friday.

To show support to his hospital family, former Alabama wide receiver John Metchie III surprised them with a night at NRG Stadium as a thank you.

Former Alabama pitcher Chase Lee won Reliever of the Year in the Texas Rangers farm system.

October 1, 1977: Thanks in large part to a defensive effort led by linebacker Barry Krauss, Alabama limited Georgia to 199 yards in an 18-10 victory at Bryant-Denny Stadium. A 1-yard touchdown run by Johnny Davis, three field goals by Roger Chapman and a safety when the Bulldog punter stepped out of the end zone, accounted for the Crimson Tide's 18 points. "About the only thing I am happy about is we won the game," head coach Paul Bryant said. 'We have a long way to go before we are any good."

October 1, 2005: In maybe the loudest game ever played at Bryant-Denny Stadium, Alabama routed No. 5 Florida, 31-3. Quarterback Brodie Croyle threw three touchdowns, including an 87-yard bomb to wide receiver Tyrone Prothro on the Crimson Tide’s first offensive snap. However, the win was costly as Prothro suffered a career-ending injury trying catch a fourth-down pass in the end zone in the fourth quarter.

Crimson Tide Quote of the Day:

“Tell him not to feel so bad, because he played a very good defense," — Crimson Tide safety Charlie Peprah on the 2005 Florida game, the first time an Urban Meyer coached team was kept out of the end zone.

Alabama football heading to Arkansas