Crimson Tide Roll Call: Saturday, September 11, 2021

Your daily briefing on what's going on with Alabama athletics, and how to watch the Crimson Tide.

Today is... Patriot Day

BamaCentral Headlines

Today’s Crimson Tide Schedule

Men's Golf at Maui Jim Invitational, Scottsdale, Ariz. Second Round

Volleyball vs Miami. Bobcat Invitational, San Marcos, Texas 11:30 a.m. CT

Football vs Mercer 3 p.m. CT. SEC Network, fuboTV. Live Audio Live Stats

Crimson Tide Results

Men's Golf- 12th place after one round at Maui Jim Invitational

Volleyball: Texas State 3, Alabama 1

Did You Notice?

Crimson Tide Trivia Challenge

In what state is today's Alabama football opponent Mercer located?

The first person to post the correct answer on our message board, specifically in the Trivia! forum, will earn points toward winning a prize. Must be registered to post.

On This Date in Crimson Tide History:

September 11, 1913: William Monroe and Ida Kilgore Bryant of Moro Bottom, Ark., are the proud parents of a new son, Paul William. He would later be tagged with the nickname “Bear.”

September 11, 1995: Shaun Dion Hamilton was born in Montgomery, Ala.

September 11, 2010: Bobby Bowden, Joe Paterno and Nick Saban all meet on the field at Bryant-Denny Stadium prior to the Crimson Tide’s 24-3 victory over Penn State.

Alabama Athletics

Crimson Tide Quote of the Day:

"If not for Osama bin Laden, September 11 would only be remembered as Bear Bryant's birthday." — Actor and former Tennessee Sen. Fred Thompson on a "Law & Order" episode

We’ll leave you with this …