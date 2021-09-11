Crimson Tide Roll Call: Saturday, September 11, 2021
Today is... Patriot Day
Today’s Crimson Tide Schedule
Men's Golf at Maui Jim Invitational, Scottsdale, Ariz. Second Round
Volleyball vs Miami. Bobcat Invitational, San Marcos, Texas 11:30 a.m. CT
Football vs Mercer 3 p.m. CT. SEC Network, fuboTV. Live Audio Live Stats
Crimson Tide Results
Men's Golf- 12th place after one round at Maui Jim Invitational
Volleyball: Texas State 3, Alabama 1
Crimson Tide Trivia Challenge
In what state is today's Alabama football opponent Mercer located?
On This Date in Crimson Tide History:
September 11, 1913: William Monroe and Ida Kilgore Bryant of Moro Bottom, Ark., are the proud parents of a new son, Paul William. He would later be tagged with the nickname “Bear.”
September 11, 1995: Shaun Dion Hamilton was born in Montgomery, Ala.
September 11, 2010: Bobby Bowden, Joe Paterno and Nick Saban all meet on the field at Bryant-Denny Stadium prior to the Crimson Tide’s 24-3 victory over Penn State.
Crimson Tide Quote of the Day:
"If not for Osama bin Laden, September 11 would only be remembered as Bear Bryant's birthday." — Actor and former Tennessee Sen. Fred Thompson on a "Law & Order" episode