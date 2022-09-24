Crimson Tide Roll Call: Saturday, September 24, 2022

Today is ... National Punctuation Day

Today's Crimson Tide Schedule

Volleyball: Alabama vs Auburn, Tuscaloosa, Ala., 1 p.m. CT, Live Video, Live Stats

Men's Tennis: Alabama at Notre Dame's Bobby Bayliss Hidden Dual, South Bend, Ind.

Women's Golf: Alabama the Mason Rudolph Championship in Franklin, Tennessee

Crimson Tide Results

Women's Golf: Freshman Kynadie Adams used four birdies over her final 13 holes on her way to a one-under par 71 to lead the Alabama women’s golf team in Friday’s opening round of the Mason Rudolph Championship. As a team, the 17th-ranked Crimson Tide is in a three-way tie for ninth alongside No. 8 LSU and No. 19 Georgia with a team total of 9-over 297.

Men’s Tennis: The Alabama men’s tennis team concluded the opening day of the Bobby Bayliss Invitational, hosted by Notre Dame, on Friday at the Courtney Tennis Center in South Bend, Ind. In his first time competing in crimson and white, Roan Jones recorded a straight-set singles win. The freshman went 7-5, 6-1 against Nicholas Steiglehner from Michigan for his first collegiate victory. In doubles, the 33rd-ranked team of Filip Planinsek and German Samofalov defeated Michigan’s Jacob Bickersteth and Andrew Fenty 7-6 (6). Zach Foster and Enzo Aguiard also captured a doubles victory, beating Ondrej Styler and Gavin Young 6-3.

Did You Notice?

Justin Thomas will team up with Jordan Spieth to represent Team USA on Saturday in the Presidents Cup:

Kenzie Wright recorded her first hole in one at an LPGA event:

And Patrick Surtain II was moved to the full participant list for the Denver Broncos:

September 24, 1972: Joe Namath passed for career-high 496 yards in a win vs the Baltimore Colts. He was 15-for-28 with six touchdown passes as the New York Jets won 44-34. It was the first of three 400-yard games during his career.

September 24, 1988: Alabama easily handled Vanderbilt, 44-10, but lost both tailback Bobby Humphrey and cornerback Gene Jelks to season-ending injuries. Humphrey re-broke his foot while Jelks suffered a knee injury.

September 24, 1984: Darren Mustin, who transferred from Middle Tennessee and was a starter on Nick Saban’s first team at Alabama in 2007, was born.

Crimson Tide Quote of the Day

"This is as good as it gets. Something that you might not know is that 52 percent of the players in the NFL come from 27 schools. This school is right now at the top of the list." — Bill Parcells, speaking at Alabama’s coaching clinic in 2012

