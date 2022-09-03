Skip to main content

Crimson Tide Roll Call: Saturday, September 3, 2022

Your daily briefing on what's going on with Alabama athletics, and how to watch the Crimson Tide.

Today is ... National Tailgating Day

Today’s Crimson Tide Schedule

  • Volleyball: Alabama vs Central Arkansas (Flo Hyman Collegiate Cup), Houston, Texas, 1:30 p.m. CT, Live Stats

Friday's Crimson Tide Results

Volleyball: Oregon State def. Alabama 25-22, 25-18, 20-25, 18-25, 15-7 | Houston def. Alabama 25-20, 25-15, 25-16 (Flo Hyman Collegiate Cup)

Countdown to the Crimson Tide's Season Opener:

0 days!

Did you Notice?

  • Alabama baseball celebrated College Colors Day:
  • Brandon Miller took advantage of the high ceilings in Coleman Coliseum:
  • And Greg Sankey let his thoughts be known on College Football Playoff expansion:
  • As well as experienced his first Dragon Con:

On This Date in Crimson Tide History:

September 3, 1988: Football members of the A-Club returned to Tuscaloosa to be the first invited guests into the Paul W. Bryant Museum. Before viewing the facility, which featured artifacts from throughout the storied history of the Crimson Tide, head coach Bill Curry addressed the group at the Bryant Conference Center.

September 3, 1991: Deion Belue was born in Tuscumbia, Ala.

September 3, 2017: The son of Alabama offensive coordinator Mike Locksley, Meiko, was murdered in Columbia, Maryland. He was 25. The case remains unsolved.

Crimson Tide Quote of the Day

“Nobody ever wins a football game – somebody loses it.” – Wallace Wade

We'll Leave You With This ...

