Crimson Tide Roll Call: Saturday, September 3, 2022
Today is ... National Tailgating Day
Today’s Crimson Tide Schedule
- Football: Alabama vs Utah State, Tuscaloosa, Ala., 6:30 p.m. CT, SEC Network, Live Stream, Live Audio, Live Stats
- Volleyball: Alabama vs Central Arkansas (Flo Hyman Collegiate Cup), Houston, Texas, 1:30 p.m. CT, Live Stats
Friday's Crimson Tide Results
Volleyball: Oregon State def. Alabama 25-22, 25-18, 20-25, 18-25, 15-7 | Houston def. Alabama 25-20, 25-15, 25-16 (Flo Hyman Collegiate Cup)
Countdown to the Crimson Tide's Season Opener:
0 days!
Did you Notice?
On This Date in Crimson Tide History:
September 3, 1988: Football members of the A-Club returned to Tuscaloosa to be the first invited guests into the Paul W. Bryant Museum. Before viewing the facility, which featured artifacts from throughout the storied history of the Crimson Tide, head coach Bill Curry addressed the group at the Bryant Conference Center.
September 3, 1991: Deion Belue was born in Tuscumbia, Ala.
September 3, 2017: The son of Alabama offensive coordinator Mike Locksley, Meiko, was murdered in Columbia, Maryland. He was 25. The case remains unsolved.
Crimson Tide Quote of the Day
“Nobody ever wins a football game – somebody loses it.” – Wallace Wade