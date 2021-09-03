September 3, 2021
Crimson Tide Roll Call: September 3, 2021

Your daily briefing on what's going on with Alabama athletics, and how to watch the Crimson Tide.
Today is... National College Colors Day

BamaCentral Headlines

Today’s Crimson Tide Schedule

  • Volleyball: Alabama vs Buffalo (Crimson Tide Invitational), Tuscaloosa, Ala., 6 p.m. CT, SEC Network+, Live Video, Live Stats

Crimson Tide Results

  • Soccer- Samford 1, Alabama 0
  • Volleyball- Troy 3, Alabama 1 

Crimson Tide Trivia Challenge

Alabama had two separate linebackers earn unanimous all-American honors in 1988 and 1989. Who were they?

The first person to post the correct answer on our message board, specifically in the Trivia! forum, will earn points toward winning a prize. Must be registered to post.

Countdown to the Crimson Tide’s 2020 opener

1 day!

On This Date in Crimson Tide History:

September 3, 1988: Football members of the A-Club returned to Tuscaloosa to be the first invited guests into the Paul W. Bryant Museum. Before viewing the facility, which featured artifacts from throughout the storied history of the Crimson Tide, head coach Bill Curry addressed the group at the Bryant Conference Center.

September 3, 1991: Deion Belue was born in Tuscumbia, Ala.

September 3, 2017: The son of Alabama offensive coordinator Mike Locksley, Meiko, was murdered in Columbia, Maryland. He was 25. The case remains unsolved.

Crimson Tide Quote of the Day:

“Nobody ever wins a football game – somebody loses it.” – Wallace Wade

We’ll leave you with this …

Mark Barron, Kent State game program, Sept. 3, 2011
090221_WVB_EgglestonSh_Troy_EP8928
Alabama Volleyball Drops Home Opener to Troy

Reyna Reyes, Alabama soccer
Alabama Soccer Fails to Convert Chances and Falls to Samford, 1-0

Trey Sanders practice
Nick Saban on RB Trey Sanders: "He's Getting Very Close to Being 100 Percent"

Alabama High School Football Scores: Week 3

Emmanuel Henderson
Alabama Class of 2022 Recruits Enter Region Play

2022 DE Cyrus Moss, Bishop Gorman (NV)
2022 DE Cyrus Moss Talks Finalists, Alabama Visit and Decision Factors

Keith McCants
Former Alabama Linebacker Keith McCants Dies at 53