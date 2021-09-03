Crimson Tide Roll Call: September 3, 2021

Your daily briefing on what's going on with Alabama athletics, and how to watch the Crimson Tide.

Today is... National College Colors Day

Volleyball: Alabama vs Buffalo (Crimson Tide Invitational), Tuscaloosa, Ala., 6 p.m. CT, SEC Network+, Live Video, Live Stats

Soccer- Samford 1, Alabama 0

Volleyball- Troy 3, Alabama 1

Alabama had two separate linebackers earn unanimous all-American honors in 1988 and 1989. Who were they?

The first person to post the correct answer on our message board, specifically in the Trivia! forum, will earn points toward winning a prize. Must be registered to post.

1 day!

On This Date in Crimson Tide History:

September 3, 1988: Football members of the A-Club returned to Tuscaloosa to be the first invited guests into the Paul W. Bryant Museum. Before viewing the facility, which featured artifacts from throughout the storied history of the Crimson Tide, head coach Bill Curry addressed the group at the Bryant Conference Center.

September 3, 1991: Deion Belue was born in Tuscumbia, Ala.

September 3, 2017: The son of Alabama offensive coordinator Mike Locksley, Meiko, was murdered in Columbia, Maryland. He was 25. The case remains unsolved.

Crimson Tide Quote of the Day:

“Nobody ever wins a football game – somebody loses it.” – Wallace Wade

