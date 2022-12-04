Crimson Tide Roll Call: Sunday, December 4, 2022

Today is... National Cookie Day

Today’s Crimson Tide Schedule

No events scheduled

Crimson Tide Results

Women's basketball: Alabama 61, Chattanooga 52

Men's basketball: No. 11 Alabama 78, South Dakota State 65

Did you notice?

After USC and TCU lost over the weekend, Nick Saban went on national television to campaign for the Crimson Tide's chances in the playoffs. "I think some of the teams showed vulnerability when they had big losses at the end of the season, and our team finished strong," Saban said on SportsCenter. "So hopefully we'll do everything we can to get the best teams in the playoff."

Former Alabama WR Jameson Williams is expected to make his NFL debut Sunday for the Lions after suffering an ACL injury in the national championship game for the Crimson Tide against Georgia in January.

On this Day in Crimson Tide History...

December 4, 1948: In the first meeting of the revived rivalry between Alabama and Auburn, the Crimson Tide crushed the Tigers at Legion Field, 55-0. The first touchdown was a 6-yard pass from Gordon Pettus to Butch Avinger. – Bryant Museum

December 4, 1986: Alabama linebacker Cornelius Bennett was awarded the Lombardi Trophy in Houston.

December 4, 2012: Barrett Jones became the first player from Alabama to win the William V. Campbell Trophy, the academic Heisman Trophy. Jones was named the best scholar-athlete in the nation as part of the 55th National Football Foundation Awards Dinner at the Waldorf-Astoria in New York

Crimson Tide Quote of the Day

“It is like taking poison, like rat poison. ... The rat poison that you usually give us is usually fatal, but the rat poison that you put this week was yummy,” — Nick Saban after the 2021 SEC Championship Game

We'll leave you with this...

From everyone at BamaCentral, congrats to longtime Alabama SID Roots Woodruff on his retirement.