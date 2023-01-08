Crimson Tide Roll Call: Sunday, January 8, 2023

Today is... World Typing Day

Today's Crimson Tide Schedule

Women's Basketball at Auburn, Auburn, Ala., 4 p.m. CT, SEC Network

Crimson Tide Results

Men's Basketball: No. 7 Alabama 78, Kentucky 52

Derrick Henry surpassed 1,500 rushing yards on the season with 109 yards for the Titans in their loss to the Jaguars.

Florida hired the track and field coach who coached Alabama to win the SEC championship in cross country and Mercy Chelangat's individual NCAA title.

In his first game since Dec. 26, Kira Lewis Jr. had 12 points for the Pelicans in their loss to the Mavericks. Herb Jones added 16 points and six rebounds.

On This Day in Crimson Tide History:

January 8, 1979: Alabama's goal-line stand against Penn State appeared on the cover of Sports Illustrated

January 8, 1988: Homer Smith, the offensive coordinator for the Kansas City Chiefs and former head coach at Pacific and Army, was named the offensive coach for the Crimson Tide.

January 8, 2018: Freshman quarterback Tua Tagovailoa came off the bench to spark a second-half comeback and threw a 41-yard touchdown to freshman wide receiver DeVonta Smith to give Alabama a 26-23 overtime victory against Georgia in the Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta. Tagovailoa took a sack on Alabama's first play of overtime, losing 16 yards.

"I could not believe it. There's lots of highs and lows. Last year we lost on the last play of the game and this year we won on the last play of the game. These kids really responded the right way. We said last year, `Don't waste the feeling.' They sure didn't, the way they played tonight." – Nick Saban after winning his sixth national title after Alabama defeated Georgia and former assistant coach Kirby Smart

Former Alabama DB Levi Wallace participated in the toy drive with the Pittsburgh Steelers for Damar Hamlin's charity