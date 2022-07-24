Crimson Tide Roll Call: Sunday, July 24, 2022

Today is... International Self Care Day

Representing Team USA at the World Athletics Championships, former Alabama jumper Quanesha Burks jumped 6.82m (22ft 6 in), which was good enough for first place heading into the finals of the event.

Remona Burchell earned a bronze medal at World Championships as part of Jamaica’s 4x100-meter relay contingent after running a leg on the squad in prelims.

And the big day for former Crimson Tide stars at the World Championships continued with Jereem Richards leading Trinidad and Tobago’s 4x400-meter relay to finals with a time of 3:02.75.

July 24, 2013: Former Alabama football player Jeremy Elder died in Montgomery at the age of 25. He spent the 2007 season with the Crimson Tide, before transferring to Georgia Military College and Troy.

Crimson Tide Quote of the Day:

"You get one-on-one coverage every time. Then it's just a matter of whether you can hit the receiver.” — Paul W. “Bear” Bryant on why he liked the wishbone offense

