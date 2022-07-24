Crimson Tide Roll Call: Sunday, July 24, 2022
Your daily briefing on what's going on with Alabama athletics, and how to watch the Crimson Tide.
Today is... International Self Care Day
Countdown to the Crimson Tide’s 2022 opener
41 days
Did You Notice?
- Representing Team USA at the World Athletics Championships, former Alabama jumper Quanesha Burks jumped 6.82m (22ft 6 in), which was good enough for first place heading into the finals of the event.
- Remona Burchell earned a bronze medal at World Championships as part of Jamaica’s 4x100-meter relay contingent after running a leg on the squad in prelims.
- And the big day for former Crimson Tide stars at the World Championships continued with Jereem Richards leading Trinidad and Tobago’s 4x400-meter relay to finals with a time of 3:02.75.
On This Date in Crimson Tide History:
July 24, 2013: Former Alabama football player Jeremy Elder died in Montgomery at the age of 25. He spent the 2007 season with the Crimson Tide, before transferring to Georgia Military College and Troy.
Crimson Tide Quote of the Day:
"You get one-on-one coverage every time. Then it's just a matter of whether you can hit the receiver.” — Paul W. “Bear” Bryant on why he liked the wishbone offense