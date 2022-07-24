Skip to main content

Crimson Tide Roll Call: Sunday, July 24, 2022

Your daily briefing on what's going on with Alabama athletics, and how to watch the Crimson Tide.

Today is... International Self Care Day

Please check out our:

Newsletter on Twitter

YouTube channel

There's also the BamaCentral Forums.

Facebook: @AlabamaonSI

Scroll to Continue

Read More

Countdown to the Crimson Tide’s 2022 opener

41 days

Did You Notice?

  • Representing Team USA at the World Athletics Championships, former Alabama jumper Quanesha Burks jumped 6.82m (22ft 6 in), which was good enough for first place heading into the finals of the event. 
  • Remona Burchell earned a bronze medal at World Championships as part of Jamaica’s 4x100-meter relay contingent after running a leg on the squad in prelims.
  • And the big day for former Crimson Tide stars at the World Championships continued with Jereem Richards leading Trinidad and Tobago’s 4x400-meter relay to finals with a time of 3:02.75.

On This Date in Crimson Tide History:

July 24, 2013: Former Alabama football player Jeremy Elder died in Montgomery at the age of 25. He spent the 2007 season with the Crimson Tide, before transferring to Georgia Military College and Troy. 

Crimson Tide Quote of the Day:

"You get one-on-one coverage every time. Then it's just a matter of whether you can hit the receiver.” — Paul W. “Bear” Bryant on why he liked the wishbone offense

We’ll leave you with this …

Dec 12, 2021; Green Bay, Wisconsin, USA; Chicago Bears safety Eddie Jackson (4) celebrates after breaking up a pass during the second quarter against the Green Bay Packers at Lambeau Field. Mandatory Credit: Jeff Hanisch-USA TODAY Sports
Bama/NFL

Bama in the NFL: Eddie Jackson Aims to Turn Back the Clock in Chicago

By Hunter De Siver11 hours ago
Nick Saban at 2022 SEC Media Days
All Things Bama

All Things CW: Did You Notice These 5 Things From Alabama's Media Days?

By Christopher Walsh17 hours ago
Don Hutson
All Things Bama

Crimson Tide Roll Call: Saturday, July 23, 2022

By Katie WindhamJul 23, 2022 1:00 AM EDT
Dec 26, 2021; Charlotte, North Carolina, USA; Carolina Panthers guard Deonte Brown (77) runs on. To the field before the game at Bank of America Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Bob Donnan-USA TODAY Sports
Bama/NFL

Bama in the NFL: The Carolina Linemen

By Hunter De SiverJul 22, 2022 4:11 PM EDT
Nick Saban on stage at 2022 SEC Media Days
All Things Bama

Alabama Predicted to Win SEC in Media Days Poll

By Tony TsoukalasJul 22, 2022 11:20 AM EDT
Bryce Young
All Things Bama

Alabama Lands League-Best 19 Members on SEC Media Days Preseason Team

By Tony TsoukalasJul 22, 2022 11:14 AM EDT
Olaus Alinen during his official visit to Alabama
Recruiting

Four-star OL Olaus Alinen Commits to Alabama

By Tony TsoukalasJul 22, 2022 9:02 AM EDT
Alabama Crimson Tide quarterback AJ McCarron (10) and head coach Nick Saban react after defeating the Virginia Tech Hokies in the 2013 Chick-fil-A Kickoff game at the Georgia Dome. Alabama won 35-10.
All Things Bama

Crimson Tide Roll Call: Friday, July 22, 2022

By Katie WindhamJul 22, 2022 1:00 AM EDT