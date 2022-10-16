Skip to main content

Crimson Tide Roll Call: Sunday, October 16, 2022

Your daily briefing on what's going on with Alabama athletics, and how to watch the Crimson Tide.
Today is ... National Sports Day

Today's Crimson Tide Schedule

  • Men's Tennis: ITA Fall Regional Championships, Tuscaloosa, AL
  • Women's Tennis: ITA Southern Regional Championships, Baton Rouge, LA
  • Soccer vs. No. 7 Arkansas, Tuscaloosa, 11 a.m.

Crimson Tide Results

Men's Swimming and Diving def. South Carolina 179-116

Women's Swimming and Diving def. South Carolina 190.5-109.5

Football lost to No. 6 Tennessee 52-49

Did you notice?

• Led by Roan Jones, the Alabama men's tennis team ended day three with four singles players advancing to the Round of 16 in addition to two doubles teams earning a win during Saturday’s competition at the ITA Southern Regional Championships at the Alabama Tennis Stadium.

• The Crimson Tide women's tennis team captured singles wins by Loudmilla Bencheikh and Petra Sedlackova, and a pair of doubles victories on the third day of the TA Southern Regional Championships at LSU. 

• Alabama hockey won its club game against West Virginia 5-1.

• Alabama softball posted a pair of shutouts against Georgia Tech in fall play, 1-0 and 4-0. Lauren Esman threw a complete-game shutout in Game 1, allowing just three hits and one walk with four strikeouts, and Ally Shipman hit the first home run of the fall schedule. Jaala Torrence and Alex Salter combined for complete-game shutout Game 2.

• Former Alabama quarterback Tua Tagovailoa has cleared concussion protocols and is expected to start for the Dolphins next week against the Pittsburgh Steelers.

On This Date In Crimson Tide History:

October 16, 1937: A record Knoxville crowd of 25,000 fans watched Alabama score touchdowns in the second and third quarter as the Crimson Tide rolled to a 14-7 win over Tennessee. The victory made the Crimson Tide odds-on-favorites to win the SEC title. Hal Hughes and Vic Bradford scored touchdowns on quarterback sneaks and only a last-minute touchdown by the Volunteers averted the shutout. It was the first touchdown on the Alabama defense all season. – Bryant Museum 

October 16, 1976: Alabama ran its string of consecutive victories over Tennessee to six with a 20-13 win at Neyland Stadium before 82,417 fans. Quarterback Jack O'Rear, who misfired on his only two pass attempts, ran for 119 yards on 18 carries in the wishbone offense. Safety Mike Kramer led the defense with eight tackles and a blocked punt to set up the Crimson Tide’s second touchdown. With the game tied at 13, fullback Calvin Culliver, scored the game-winning points on a 6-yard run in the fourth quarter. 

October 16, 1991: DeAndrew White was born in Houston, Texas.

Crimson Tide Quote of the Day:

“I just swoop ’em in a pinch” – Riggs Stephenson on his hitting approach 

We'll leave you with this...

Alabama fans got to see former basketball players Herb Jones and Kira Lewis Jr. in Birmingham for an NBA preseason game against the Atlanta Hawks

A fan cheer after climbing the downed goal past after Tennessee's game against Alabama in Neyland Stadium in Knoxville, Tenn., on Saturday, Oct. 15, 2022.
