Crimson Tide Roll Call: Sunday, September 12, 2021

Men's Golf vs Maui Jim Invitational Scottsdale, Ariz.

Soccer vs. UAB Tuscaloosa, Ala., 7:00 PM CT, SEC Network+ Live Stats

Men's Golf: tied for 11th place after second round of Maui Jim Invitational

Volleyball: Miami 3, Alabama 0

Football: No. 1 Alabama 48, Mercer 14

At the Mercer game, the 1981 Alabama football team was honored during the pregame for the 40th anniversary of their SEC Championship. It was the final SEC Championship Bear Bryant won as the coach of the Crimson Tide. How many SEC titles did he win?

The first person to post the correct answer on our message board, specifically in the Trivia! forum, will earn points toward winning a prize. Must be registered to post.

September 12, 1987: Running back Bobby Humphrey ran for 220 yards on 27 carries to help lead Alabama to a 24-13 win over reigning national champion Penn State. However, Alabama's string of 199 consecutive extra points successfully made ended when freshman Philip Doyle slipped on the wet turf after Humphrey scored on a 73-yard run in the first quarter.

“Offense sells tickets. Defense wins games.” – Paul W. “Bear” Bryant

