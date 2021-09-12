September 12, 2021
Crimson Tide Roll Call: Sunday, September 12, 2021

Your daily briefing on what's going on with Alabama athletics, and how to watch the Crimson Tide.
Your daily briefing on what's going on with Alabama athletics, and how to watch the Crimson Tide.

Today is... National Day of Encouragement 

BamaCentral Headlines

Today’s Crimson Tide Schedule

Men's Golf vs Maui Jim Invitational Scottsdale, Ariz.

Soccer vs. UAB Tuscaloosa, Ala., 7:00 PM CT, SEC Network+ Live Stats

Crimson Tide Results

Men's Golf: tied for 11th place after second round of Maui Jim Invitational

Volleyball: Miami 3, Alabama 0

Football: No. 1 Alabama 48, Mercer 14

Did You Notice?

Crimson Tide Trivia Challenge

At the Mercer game, the 1981 Alabama football team was honored during the pregame for the 40th anniversary of their SEC Championship. It was the final SEC Championship Bear Bryant won as the coach of the Crimson Tide. How many SEC titles did he win?

The first person to post the correct answer on our message board, specifically in the Trivia! forum, will earn points toward winning a prize. Must be registered to post.

On This Date in Crimson Tide History:

September 12, 1987: Running back Bobby Humphrey ran for 220 yards on 27 carries to help lead Alabama to a 24-13 win over reigning national champion Penn State. However, Alabama's string of 199 consecutive extra points successfully made ended when freshman Philip Doyle slipped on the wet turf after Humphrey scored on a 73-yard run in the first quarter.

Crimson Tide Quote of the Day:

“Offense sells tickets. Defense wins games.” – Paul W. “Bear” Bryant

We’ll leave you with this …

Ryan Kelly game cover, Sept, 12, 2015 vs. Middle Tennessee
