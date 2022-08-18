Crimson Tide Roll Call: Thursday, August 18, 2022

Today is ... National Ice Cream Pie Day

Today's Crimson Tide Schedule

Soccer: Alabama at Florida Atlantic; Boca Raton, Fla., 6 p.m. CT; Live Video; Live Stats

Crimson Tide Results

No Games Scheduled

Countdown to the Crimson Tide’s 2022 opener

16 Days

Did You Notice?

Alabama women's basketball announced the dates of its 2022-23 conference schedule.

Panthers head coach Matt Rhule said that center Bradley Bozeman has an ankle injury and will have to miss 2-3 weeks due to recovery. It was initially thought to be a lower leg fracture, but the injury was not as severe as the staff expected.

A former Alabama pitcher got a promotion:

August 18, 1986: Alabama defensive tackle Willie Ryles lapsed into a coma after suffering a head injury in a half-speed drill in practice. He suffered a brain clot in his brain and was flown by helicopter to University Hospital in Birmingham. He died five days later at the age of 19.

August 18, 2014: Amari Cooper was on the cover of Sports Illustrated’s college football preview.

Crimson Tide Quote of the Day:

“I can’t imagine being in the Hall of Fame with Coach Bryant. There ought to be two Hall of Fames, one for Coach Bryant and one for everyone else.” – Ozzie Newsome upon his induction into the Alabama Hall of Fame

