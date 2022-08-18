Skip to main content

Crimson Tide Roll Call: Thursday, August 18, 2022

Your daily briefing on what's going on with Alabama athletics, and how to watch the Crimson Tide
Today is ... National Ice Cream Pie Day

Today's Crimson Tide Schedule

Soccer: Alabama at Florida Atlantic; Boca Raton, Fla., 6 p.m. CT; Live VideoLive Stats

Crimson Tide Results

No Games Scheduled

Countdown to the Crimson Tide’s 2022 opener

16 Days

Did You Notice?

  • Alabama women's basketball announced the dates of its 2022-23 conference schedule. 
  • Panthers head coach Matt Rhule said that center Bradley Bozeman has an ankle injury and will have to miss 2-3 weeks due to recovery. It was initially thought to be a lower leg fracture, but the injury was not as severe as the staff expected.
  • A former Alabama pitcher got a promotion: 

On This Date in Crimson Tide History:

August 18, 1986: Alabama defensive tackle Willie Ryles lapsed into a coma after suffering a head injury in a half-speed drill in practice. He suffered a brain clot in his brain and was flown by helicopter to University Hospital in Birmingham. He died five days later at the age of 19.

August 18, 2014: Amari Cooper was on the cover of Sports Illustrated’s college football preview.

Sports Illustrated cover, August 18, 2014, with Amari Cooper

Crimson Tide Quote of the Day:

“I can’t imagine being in the Hall of Fame with Coach Bryant. There ought to be two Hall of Fames, one for Coach Bryant and one for everyone else.” – Ozzie Newsome upon his induction into the Alabama Hall of Fame

