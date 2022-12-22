Skip to main content

Crimson Tide Roll Call: Thursday, December 22, 2022

Your daily briefing on what's going on with Alabama Athletics, and how to watch the Crimson Tide.

Today is … National Re-Gifting Day

Check out and subscribe for free to:

Newsletter

YouTube channel

There's also the BamaCentral Forums.

Follow us on Facebook: @AlabamaonSI and Instagram at bamacentralsi

Today's Crimson Tide Schedule:

Crimson Tide Results:

No games played on Wednesday.

Scroll to Continue

Read More

Did you Notice?

  • 11 former Alabama football players were selected to the 2023 NFL Pro Bowl. That list includes Josh Jacobs (Raiders), Derrick Henry (Titans), Quinnen Williams (Jets), C.J. Mosley (Jets), Patrick Surtain II (Broncos), Marlon Humphrey (Ravens), Minkah Fitzpatrick (Steelers), Jalen Hurts (Eagles), Landon Dickerson (Eagles), Jonathan Allen (Commanders) and Trevon Diggs (Cowboys).
  • The Alabama Soccer season may be over, but the awards continue to roll in. College Soccer News released its All-America teams, and three Crimson Tide players were recognized. Riley Mattingly Parker and Reyna Reyes were selected to the first team while Felicia Knox was placed on the second team.
  • Former Alabama quarterback Paul Tyson is moving on to his third school.

On This Day in Crimson Tide History:

December 22, 1894: SEC schools began athletic competition with one another as members of the Southern Intercollegiate Athletic Association. Seven institutions (Alabama, Auburn, Georgia, Georgia Tech, North Carolina, Sewanee and Vanderbilt) attended the SIAA organizational meeting of faculty representatives, called by Dr. William L. Dudley of Vanderbilt, in Atlanta.

Crimson Tide Quote of the Day:

"My biggest thrill in college was the first time he called me by [my] name on the field." – Former Crimson Tide wide receiver Keith Pugh about Paul W. “Bear” Bryant

We'll Leave You With This...

Alabama Soccer senior and team captain Kat Rogers has played her final game for the Crimson Tide. She reflects on her time in Tuscaloosa in an emotional testimonial. Read the story below:

Our Kumbaya Moment with Kat Rogers

Get your Crimson Tide tickets from SI Tickets HERE.

Alabama logo and script A
Recruiting

Meet the Alabama Crimson Tide Recruiting Class of 2023

By BamaCentral Staff
Alabama Football Bowl Practice Dec. 20
All Things Bama

Early Enrollees Get a Leg Up on Fall Newcomers

By Austin Hannon
Alabama Crimson Tide head coach Nick Saban at Bryant-Denny Stadium.
Recruiting

Suspense, Drama, Excitement? They've Become Scarce on Signing Day: All Things CW

By Christopher Walsh
Nick Saban - Alabama Practice, December 16, 2022
All Things Bama

Everything Nick Saban Said on Early Signing Day

By Joey Blackwell
Carver's James Smith (57) reacts to a defensive stop at Cramton Bowl in Montgomery, Ala., on Thursday, Aug. 28, 2019. Carver defeated Greenville 19-13.
All Things Bama

James Smith and Qua Russaw Commit to Alabama

By Mason Smith
Dec, 31, 1973, Sugar Bowl, Alabama vs. Notre Dame
History

Crimson Tide Top 10 Sugar Bowls: No. 3, 1973 Alabama vs. Notre Dame

By Christopher Walsh
Jahvon Quinerly vs Jackson State
All Things Bama

Full-Court Press: Takeaways from Alabama Basketball vs Jackson State

By Blake Byler
Nate Oats and Jaden Bradley
All Things Bama

Grading Alabama Basketball's Nonconference Record: Three-And-Out

By Joey Blackwell