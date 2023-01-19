Skip to main content

Crimson Tide Roll Call: Thursday, January 19, 2023

Your daily briefing on what's going on with Alabama athletics, and how to watch the Crimson Tide.
Today is ... National Popcorn Day

Crimson Tide Results:

No games were played.

Countdown to Crimson Tide's 2023 Season Opener:

226 Days

Did you Notice?

  • Former Alabama guard Keon Ellis scored a team-high 24 points in the Stockton King's fourth straight win. 
  • Former Alabama quarterback Taulia Tagovailoa announced his return to Maryland for another season. 
  • Alabama forward Brandon Miller has been special all season, but he's in especially elite company when comparing to other freshmen around college basketball: 

On This Day in Crimson Tide History:

January 19, 1945: Alabama star player Harry Gilmer, who was not registered at the Capstone for the quarter, told the Crimson White that he might return to play for the Crimson Tide in the fall. With World War II still being fought, he was working in a war plant in the Magic City. – Bryant Museum

January 19, 2013: Alabama celebrated its third BCS National Championship in four years with a parade down University Boulevard and speeches on the steps of Bryant-Denny Stadium. No one knew it at the time, but it was Mal Moore's final public speech as Alabama's athletic director.

Crimson Tide Quote of the Day:

"I don't know what else can be said about Coach Saban that hasn't already been said or written. He is the best coach, in my opinion, in the United States. Thank God he's on our side." – Mal Moore during the national championship celebration on this date in 2013.

We'll leave you with this...

