Crimson Tide Roll Call: Thursday, July 1, 2022

Your daily briefing on what's going on with Alabama athletics, and how to watch the Crimson Tide.

Today is ... National Creative Ice Cream Flavors Day

Countdown to the Crimson Tide’s 2022 opener

64 days

Did you notice?

  • Five Alabama student-athletes recently participated in a meeting of the SEC Student-Athlete Leadership Council at the league offices in Birmingham, Ala. The Crimson Tide was represented by Hannah Barber (women's basketball), Adam Cottrell (men's basketball), Jace Jones (track & field/cross country), Jalen Milroe (football) and Sydney Orefice (women's tennis). 

"Attending the SEC Student-Athlete Leadership Council was an amazing opportunity,” Milroe said. “I am grateful I had the chance to meet other SEC student-athletes and share ideas to improve our experiences. Knowing that we all play different sports but face the same challenges was eye-opening. After this experience, I truly understand we are ‘More than Students, More than Athletes’."

On This Date in Crimson Tide History:

July 1, 1922: Don Whitmire, who became an All-American lineman at both Alabama and Navy, was born in Giles County, Tennessee.

July 1, 1964: Rumors were reported in newspapers throughout the state that Paul W. “Bear” Bryant is retiring as head coach and being replaced by his assistant head coach Gene Stallings. When asked to comment on the rumor, Bryant just smiled.

Crimson Tide Quote of the Day

"All I know is that we went out there in two buses and we came back in one." — Former Texas A&M player and Alabama head coach Gene Stallings, upon being asked if Coach Bryant's first practices at Texas A&M were as tough as reported.

We'll leave you with this...

