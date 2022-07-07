Skip to main content

Crimson Tide Roll Call: Thursday, July 7, 2022

Your daily briefing on what's going on with Alabama athletics, and how to watch the Crimson Tide.

Today is ... National Dive Bar Day

Countdown to the Crimson Tide’s 2022 opener

58 days

Did You Notice?

  • Alabama’s German Samofalov went undefeated at the Charity Steel Open in Birmingham at the Greyston Golf & Country Club, winning the doubles title and the singles title in the red draw at the event. Samofalov won four consecutive singles matches and five doubles matches alongside Tennessee alum Preston Touliatos at the three-day tournament that began July 1.
German Samofalov
  • Former Alabama alumnae Erin Routliffe and Alexa Guarachi concluded their run in the women's doubles draw at Wimbledon in the quarterfinals Wednesday.
Alexa Guarachi
  • And this Alabama fan might have taken the Crimson Tide's 2014 Sugar Bowl loss to Oklahoma a little too hard:

On This Date in Crimson Tide History:

July 7, 1982: Saying he had a commitment as the defensive backs coach for the Dallas Cowboys, Gene Stallings turned down the head coaching job with the Birmingham Stallions of the new United States Football League. Stallings said that he would have enjoyed being a head coach, but that the timing ''was just not right.'' The team hired Rollie Dotsch.

Crimson Tide Quote of the Day:

“I'm seldom right, but I'm never in doubt.” — Gene Stallings

We’ll leave you with this …

Bryce Young
