Crimson Tide Roll Call: Thursday, July 7, 2022

Alabama’s German Samofalov went undefeated at the Charity Steel Open in Birmingham at the Greyston Golf & Country Club, winning the doubles title and the singles title in the red draw at the event. Samofalov won four consecutive singles matches and five doubles matches alongside Tennessee alum Preston Touliatos at the three-day tournament that began July 1.

Former Alabama alumnae Erin Routliffe and Alexa Guarachi concluded their run in the women's doubles draw at Wimbledon in the quarterfinals Wednesday.

July 7, 1982: Saying he had a commitment as the defensive backs coach for the Dallas Cowboys, Gene Stallings turned down the head coaching job with the Birmingham Stallions of the new United States Football League. Stallings said that he would have enjoyed being a head coach, but that the timing ''was just not right.'' The team hired Rollie Dotsch.

Crimson Tide Quote of the Day:

“I'm seldom right, but I'm never in doubt.” — Gene Stallings

