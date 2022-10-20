Crimson Tide Roll Call: Thursday, October 20, 2022

Today is ... International Sloth Day

Today's Crimson Tide Schedule

Soccer: No. 1 Alabama at Mississippi StateStarkville, Miss., 6:30 p.m. CT, Live Video, Live Stats

Crimson Tide Results

Volleyball: Alabama lost to LSU in five sets to drop to 7-12 on the season, 1-6 in conference play. LSU won the first set 25-19, but Alabama tied the match after set two, winning 25-17. Alabama won a second set in a row, winning 28-26 but dropped the final two sets of the match by scores of 27-25 and 15-7.

Alabama golfer Taylor Kehoe was named SEC Freshman of the Week for the second week in a row.

Former Alabama golfer Justin Thomas is making his 200th start in a PGA Tour event this weekend.

Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Anthony Averett was designated to return from injured reserve.

Alabama soccer's McKinley Crone was named to Top Drawer Soccer's women's national team of the week.

October 20, 1951: In Alabama's first televised game, the Crimson Tide lost 27-13 to Tennessee at Legion Field.

October 20, 1974: Alabama's Leroy Cook was named the National Defensive Player of the Week after his stellar performance in the 30-7 trouncing of Tennessee. Cook was credited with 11 tackles, including four quarterback sacks. Defensive teammates Bob Baumhower and Charlie Hannah had three sacks apiece as the "Redwood Forest" defense notched 13 sacks for a minus 82 yards. After helping UT quarterback Randy Wallace up after one of his sacks, Cook told him, “You are a great quarterback. Thank goodness you don't have time to throw."

October 20, 2012: Quarterback AJ McCarron threw for a career-high 306 yards and four touchdowns as top-ranked Alabama trounced Tennessee 44-13 at Neyland Stadium. The Crimson Tide had scored at least 30 points in each of its first seven games, the longest streak to start a season in school history. "We set the tone and we stayed on it," McCarron said. "We never let up, and that was the biggest thing Coach keeps preaching."

Oct. 20, 2015: Former Alabama running back Altee Tenpenny was killed in a one-car wreck Tuesday evening, according to Mississippi Highway Patrol. Tenpenny, 20, was driving through Mississippi on Mississippi Highway 1 when he collided with a highway sign at approximately 5 p.m. just outside Glen Allan.

