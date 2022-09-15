Crimson Tide Roll Call: Thursday, September 15, 2022

Today is ... National Online Learning Day

Today's Crimson Tide Schedule

Soccer: No. 11 Alabama vs No. 5 South Carolina; Tuscaloosa, Ala.;

6 p.m. CT; SEC Network; Live Video; Live Stats

Crimson Tide Results

Women's Golf: Alabama women's golf finished its final day at the ANNIKA Intercollegiate on Wednesday afternoon and placed 11th with a team total of 892 (303-293-296) in the 54-hole event.

Alabama was one of 10 teams in the 12-team field that were top-20 ranked teams in the preseason.

Junior Benedetta Moresco led the Crimson Tide throughout the tournament and placed tied for 26th overall individually with a tournament score of 4-over-par 220 (74-74-72.)

Did You Notice?

After his first-place finish in the Rod Meyers Invitational, Alabama senior golfer Canon Claycomb rose seven spots to No. 9 overall in the PGA Tour University golf rankings.

Steelers running back Najee Harris was a limited participant in his first practice after suffering an injury on Sunday.

Commanders running back Brian Robinson Jr. appeared at practice for the first time since suffering a gunshot wound last month. Robinson spent practice doing agility work on the side.

On This Day in Crimson Tide History

September 15, 1934: Coach Frank Thomas took 11 of his players to Birmingham for the annual "Magic City Gridiron Carnival," where Alabama demonstrated its "Notre Dame Box Offense." Players from Auburn, Birmingham Southern and Howard were also on hand and helped run formations. Plays that puzzled fans were explained in detail by the coaches and players. Alabama was set to open its '34 season by hosting Howard at Denny Stadium in Tuscaloosa in two weeks. – Bryant Museum

September 15, 2019: A weekend celebration of late quarterback and coach Bart Starr culminated during a halftime ceremony of the Green Bay Packers’ game with the Minnesota Vikings. The loudest cheers weren’t for NFL commissioner Roger Goodell or Pro Football Hall of Fame quarterback Brett Favre, but for his wife Cherry Starr.

Crimson Tide Quote of the Day

“If you’re ahead, play like you’re behind. If you’re behind, play like you’re ahead.” — Paul W. “Bear Bryant

We'll leave you with this...