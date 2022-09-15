Skip to main content

Crimson Tide Roll Call: Thursday, September 15, 2022

Your daily briefing on what's going on with Alabama athletics, and how to watch the Crimson Tide.
  • Author:
  • Publish date:

Today is ... National Online Learning Day

Check out and subscribe for free to our new:

There's also the Bama Central Forums.

Facebook: @AlabamaonSI or BamaCentral: For All Things Crimson Tide

Today's Crimson Tide Schedule

Soccer: No. 11 Alabama vs No. 5 South Carolina; Tuscaloosa, Ala.;

6 p.m. CT; SEC Network; Live VideoLive Stats

Scroll to Continue

Read More

Crimson Tide Results

Women's Golf: Alabama women's golf finished its final day at the ANNIKA Intercollegiate on Wednesday afternoon and placed 11th with a team total of 892 (303-293-296) in the 54-hole event. 

Alabama was one of 10 teams in the 12-team field that were top-20 ranked teams in the preseason.

Junior Benedetta Moresco led the Crimson Tide throughout the tournament and placed tied for 26th overall individually with a tournament score of 4-over-par 220 (74-74-72.)

Did You Notice?

  • After his first-place finish in the Rod Meyers Invitational, Alabama senior golfer Canon Claycomb rose seven spots to No. 9 overall in the PGA Tour University golf rankings.  
  • Steelers running back Najee Harris was a limited participant in his first practice after suffering an injury on Sunday. 
  • Commanders running back Brian Robinson Jr. appeared at practice for the first time since suffering a gunshot wound last month. Robinson spent practice doing agility work on the side.  

On This Day in Crimson Tide History

September 15, 1934: Coach Frank Thomas took 11 of his players to Birmingham for the annual "Magic City Gridiron Carnival," where Alabama demonstrated its "Notre Dame Box Offense." Players from Auburn, Birmingham Southern and Howard were also on hand and helped run formations. Plays that puzzled fans were explained in detail by the coaches and players. Alabama was set to open its '34 season by hosting Howard at Denny Stadium in Tuscaloosa in two weeks. – Bryant Museum

September 15, 2019: A weekend celebration of late quarterback and coach Bart Starr culminated during a halftime ceremony of the Green Bay Packers’ game with the Minnesota Vikings. The loudest cheers weren’t for NFL commissioner Roger Goodell or Pro Football Hall of Fame quarterback Brett Favre, but for his wife Cherry Starr.

Crimson Tide Quote of the Day

“If you’re ahead, play like you’re behind. If you’re behind, play like you’re ahead.” — Paul W. “Bear Bryant

We'll leave you with this...

In This Article (1)

Alabama Crimson Tide
Alabama Crimson Tide

Nick Saban, Alabama practice - August 12, 2022
All Things Bama

Nick Saban Rants about Assumed Quality of Opponents

By Joey Blackwell
Nick Saban
All Things Bama

Everything Nick Saban Said On Wednesday Ahead of ULM

By Mason Smith
Alabama logo, SEC Baseball Tournament
All Things Bama

Alabama Baseball to Open 2023 SEC Play at LSU, Finish vs. Ole Miss

By Joey Blackwell
Will Anderson
All Things Bama

The Extra Point: How Can Will Anderson Rebound from His Penalty-Filled Game?

By Blake Byler
Aug 20, 2022; Kansas City, Missouri, USA; Washington Commanders running back Brian Robinson (8) reacts after a game against the Kansas City Chiefs at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jay Biggerstaff-USA TODAY Sports
Bama/NFL

Brian Robinson Jr. Back Running Drills After Getting Shot

By Christopher Walsh
Lions linebacker Alex Anzalone tackles Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts during the first half on Sunday, Sept. 11, 2022, at Ford Field.
Bama/NFL

It's the Jalen Hurts Show in Philadelphia: 2022 Bama in the NFL Week 2

By Christopher Walsh and Kristi F. Patrick
Louisville Cardinals wide receiver Tyler Harrell (8) scores a touchdown during the first quarter at Doak S. Campbell Stadium.
All Things Bama

Nick Saban Offers Injury Update on WR Tyler Harrell

By Joey Blackwell
Alabama Crimson Tide center Charles Bediako (10) dunks the ball during the first half against the Kentucky Wildcats at Rupp Arena at Central Bank Center.
All Things Bama

Reacting to Alabama Basketball's Schedule Release: Three-and-Out

By Katie Windham