Crimson Tide Roll Call: Thursday, September 22, 2022

Your daily briefing on what's going on with Alabama athletics, and how to watch the Crimson Tide.
Today is ... National States and Capitals Day

Today's Crimson Tide Schedule

Soccer: No. 6 Alabama at Tennessee; Knoxville, Tenn.; 5 p.m. CT; Live VideoLive Stats

Crimson Tide Results

Volleyball: Alabama traveled to No. 12 Florida in its SEC opener and lost in three sets (25-19, 25-19, 25-17). The loss dropped the Crimson Tide to 6-7 overall and 0-1 in the SEC on the season. Alabama hosts Auburn at home this coming weekend. 

Did You Notice?

  • Former Alabama DB Jared Mayden cleared waivers and is now a free agent after being waived by the Eagles this week. 
  • Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa was named the FedEx Air NFL Player of the Week.  
  • Ravens conerback Marlon Humphrey did not practice Wednesday due to a groin injury.  

On This Day in Crimson Tide History

September 22, 1962: Joe Namath debuted as the Alabama quarterback and immediately became an instant sensation. Namath was 10 of 14 for 179 yards and three touchdowns as the Crimson Tide demolished Georgia 35-0 at Legion Field. Namath's second pass went 52 yards for a touchdown to Richard Williamson. Namath also rushed for 36 yards and was named the SEC Offensive Player of the Week. Center-linebacker Lee Roy Jordan was named SEC Lineman of the Week.

Crimson Tide Quote of the Day

“First I prepare. Then I have faith.” — Joe Namath

We'll leave you with this...

