Crimson Tide Roll Call: Tuesday, August 16, 2022

Did You Notice?

Tom Rinaldi stopped by and spoke to the Alabama football team:

Najee Harris returned to practice with the Pittsburgh Steelers after he had his foot stepped on during the team's first padded practice:

And Jaylen Waddle's celebration was featured in the spotlight as he was named No. 63 in the NFL's Top 100 Players of 2022:

August 16, 1942: According to Birmingham journalist Naylor Stone, lieutenant Tom Borders, a Crimson Tide football player from 1939-40, was credited with shooting down the first German plane in Allied bomber-raids. Borders, a Birmingham native, was being hailed as a hero through the state, but sadly was killed in action several months later. – Bryant Museum

August 16, 2010: Alabama’s Dont’a Hightower, Mark Barron and Marcell Dareus were on the cover of Sports Illustrated’s college football preview.

Crimson Tide Quote of the Day:

“The last thing he made us do before the game was get off the bus and put on those old, woolen, hot jerseys.” – Harry Gilmer about playing for coach Frank Thomas.

