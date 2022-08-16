Skip to main content
Crimson Tide Roll Call: Tuesday, August 16, 2022

Crimson Tide Roll Call: Tuesday, August 16, 2022

Your daily briefing on what's going on with Alabama athletics, and how to watch the Crimson Tide.

Today is ... National Roller Coaster Day

Today's Crimson Tide Schedule

No Games Scheduled.

Crimson Tide Results

No Games Scheduled.

Countdown to the Crimson Tide’s 2022 opener

18 days

Did You Notice?

  • Tom Rinaldi stopped by and spoke to the Alabama football team:
  • Najee Harris returned to practice with the Pittsburgh Steelers after he had his foot stepped on during the team's first padded practice:
  • And Jaylen Waddle's celebration was featured in the spotlight as he was named No. 63 in the NFL's Top 100 Players of 2022:

On This Date in Crimson Tide History:

August 16, 1942: According to Birmingham journalist Naylor Stone, lieutenant Tom Borders, a Crimson Tide football player from 1939-40, was credited with shooting down the first German plane in Allied bomber-raids. Borders, a Birmingham native, was being hailed as a hero through the state, but sadly was killed in action several months later. – Bryant Museum

August 16, 2010: Alabama’s Dont’a Hightower, Mark Barron and Marcell Dareus were on the cover of Sports Illustrated’s college football preview.

Sports Illustrated cover, College Football Preview, August 16, 2010, Dont'a Hightower, Mark Barron, Marcell Dareus

Crimson Tide Quote of the Day:

“The last thing he made us do before the game was get off the bus and put on those old, woolen, hot jerseys.” – Harry Gilmer about playing for coach Frank Thomas.

We'll Leave You With This ...

