Crimson Tide Roll Call: Tuesday, August 30, 2022

Today is ... National Beach Day

Check out and subscribe for free to our new:

• Newsletter on Twitter

• YouTube channel

There's also the BamaCentral Forums.

Facebook: @AlabamaonSI or BamaCentral: For All Things Crimson Tide

Today’s Crimson Tide Schedule

No games scheduled.

Monday's Crimson Tide Results

No games scheduled.

Countdown to the Crimson Tide's Season Opener

4 days

Did you Notice?

Former Alabama men's basketball player Alex Reese went off in his professional debut:

Men's and women's cross country are ranked No. 1 in the SEC Preseason Poll:

And Alabama baseball asked for fans to come join them down in Auburn on Oct. 28 for its fall exhibition game against the Tigers:

Alabama soccer’s Riley Mattingly Parker was named the Southeastern Conference Offensive Player of the Week.

August 30, 1961: Upon hearing that Georgia Tech coach Bobby Dodd recommended teams increase the number of games from 10 to 12 and begin playing two games a year with archrivals, Alabama coach Paul W. “Bear” Bryant endorsed the idea, saying he wanted the season opener as well as the year finale to be with Auburn at Legion Field. "It would be great for the state and a great revenue generator," Bryant said.

August 30, 1977: Shaun Alexander was born in Florence, Ala.

Crimson Tide Quote of the Day

“If you want to talk [expletive] to the other team, join the [expletive] debate team.” – Nick Saban on his radio show before the 2019 season opener.

We'll Leave You With This ...

Riley Parker was named SEC player of the week after the Crimson Tide's 3-0 victory over No. 18 Clemson. Parker earned the honor after scoring the game-winning goal in against the Tigers, in addition to helping UA secure a 2-0 shutout victory over Southern Miss in the Tide’s home opener.