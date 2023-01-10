Crimson Tide Roll Call: Tuesday, January 10, 2023
Countdown to Crimson Tide's 2023 Season Opener:
235 Days
Did you Notice?
- Alabama soccer's Riley Tanner began training with the Panama National Team yesterday:
- Nick Saban appeared on the College GameDay set for the CFP National Championship Game:
- And Brandon Miller was the SEC Freshman of the Week for the fourth time this season:
Alabama volleyball announced the addition of 2022 MAC Defensive Player of the Year, Francesca Bertucci, who will join the Crimson Tide as a junior in 2023. Bertucci played her first two collegiate seasons at Northern Illinois as the Huskies’ primary libero. She was named to the MAC All-Freshman team in 2021 before earning MAC Defensive Player of the Year honors last season. Her 5.92 digs-per-set average paced the conference and was the second-highest average in the nation.
On This Day in Alabama History
January 10, 1987: Athletic Director Steve Sloan announced that the tower used by Paul W. “Bear” Bryant would be reinstalled on the practice field, citing the monument "as a symbol of Alabama football."
January 10, 1994: Landon Collins was born in New Orleans.
Crimson Tide Quote of the Day
“The alumni are starting to grumble, and I’m the one starting it.” –Paul W. “Bear” Bryant