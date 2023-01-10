Skip to main content

Crimson Tide Roll Call: Tuesday, January 10, 2023

Your daily briefing on what's going on with Alabama athletics, and how to watch the Crimson Tide.
Today is ... National Houseplant Appreciation Day

Today' Crimson Tide Schedule:

No events scheduled.

Crimson Tide Results:

No results from Monday.

Countdown to Crimson Tide's 2023 Season Opener:

235 Days

Did you Notice?

  • Alabama soccer's Riley Tanner began training with the Panama National Team yesterday:
  • Nick Saban appeared on the College GameDay set for the CFP National Championship Game:
  • And Brandon Miller was the SEC Freshman of the Week for the fourth time this season:

  • Alabama volleyball announced the addition of 2022 MAC Defensive Player of the Year, Francesca Bertucci, who will join the Crimson Tide as a junior in 2023. Bertucci played her first two collegiate seasons at Northern Illinois as the Huskies’ primary libero. She was named to the MAC All-Freshman team in 2021 before earning MAC Defensive Player of the Year honors last season. Her 5.92 digs-per-set average paced the conference and was the second-highest average in the nation. 

On This Day in Alabama History

January 10, 1987: Athletic Director Steve Sloan announced that the tower used by Paul W. “Bear” Bryant would be reinstalled on the practice field, citing the monument "as a symbol of Alabama football."

January 10, 1994: Landon Collins was born in New Orleans.

Crimson Tide Quote of the Day

“The alumni are starting to grumble, and I’m the one starting it.” –Paul W. “Bear” Bryant

We'll Leave You With This

College Football Hall of Fame logo
