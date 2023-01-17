Skip to main content

Crimson Tide Roll Call: Tuesday, January 17, 2023

Your daily briefing on what's going on with Alabama athletics, and how to watch the Crimson Tide.
Today is ... National Classy Day

Today's Crimson Tide Schedule:

Men's Basketball: Alabama at Vanderbilt, Nashville, Tenn., 7:30 p.m. CT, SEC Network, Live VideoLive AudioLive Stats.

Crimson Tide Results:

No results from Monday.

Countdown to Crimson Tide's 2023 Season Opener:

228 Days

Did you Notice?

  • There are just 25 days left until Alabama softball takes the field for the 2023 season:
  • Alexa Guarachi and Erin Routliffe will be playing in the Australian Open in Women's Doubles and Mixed Doubles:

On This Day in Crimson Tide History:

January 17, 1987: A record 10 Alabama players competed in the Senior Bowl in Mobile. Former Crimson Tide players participating in the all-star game were Britton Cooper, Wes Neighbors, Mike Shula, Cornelius Bennett, Wayne Davis, Al Bell, Curt Jarvis, Greg Richardson, Freddie Robinson and Van Tiffin.

Crimson Tide Quote of the Day:

“I think it’s more of a not trying to disappoint Coach Saban thing. It makes us go that much harder every day to make him happy. Me? I know I don’t want to make him unhappy. There’s no telling what he could do.” – Alabama offensive lineman Anthony Steen

We'll Leave You With This:

